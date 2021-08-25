checkAd

Openly Continues Expansion Across the United States, Brings Home Insurance Offering to Missouri

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Openly, the premium homeowners insurance platform, is now available in Missouri. Independent insurance agents in Missouri can now access Openly's premium, transparent and comprehensive coverage, obtaining quotes in seconds.

Missouri marks the twelfth state in Openly's nationwide expansion as it brings its offering to even more independent insurance agents across the United States. Openly enters Missouri as the state is experiencing a housing market frenzy with sold residential properties up 14.8% from June 2020 (source: https://www.missourirealtor.org/resources/missouri-market-statistics).

"With demand on the rise, independent insurance agents need more homeowners insurance options and fast," said Ty Harris, CEO and co-founder of Openly. "We're thrilled that Missouri has welcomed our offering at this time and look forward to supporting these vital agents at a time when they are needed more than ever before."

Openly will continue its expansion state by state, with more states to be announced in the coming months. Today, over 2,000 independent insurance agencies offer Openly's product to homeowners across these now twelve states, and the platform boasts over a 90% retention rate among homeowners to renew policies.

"Quoting and issuing policies with Openly is easy, precise, and thoroughly enjoyable," said Scott Dryer, Insurance Agent of Summit Hill Insurance.

Founded by insurance industry veterans Ty Harris and Matt Wielbut, Openly uses next-generation data and technology to offer straightforward, customer-friendly home insurance policies. Openly's rapid adoption by independent agents is a testament to its innovation. Openly rebuilt the entire technology and operations stack of insurance to create an intuitive and stress-free quoting process. All information is presented at the point of sale in real-time pulling from over 50 data points in seconds compared to 45 minutes for many other insurance companies that agents work with each day. With Openly, Missouri's independent agents can now create a seamless and streamlined insurance experience for both their agencies and clients.

About Openly

Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc.

