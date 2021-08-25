checkAd

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. Announces Retirement of Cindee F. Low, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 17:41  |  22   |   |   

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (“Elmer Bancorp” or the “Company”) (OTC pink: ELMA), the parent company of The First National Bank of Elmer (the “Bank”) announces the retirement of Cindee F. Low, Chairman of the Boards of Directors of the Company and the Bank, effective September 1, 2021. Ms. Low is looking forward to traveling and spending more time with her family. During her time as Chairman, the Company’s assets grew from $220 million to $371 million. At a recent Board meeting, current Vice Chairman, P. Scott Boyer was chosen to assume the position of Chairman of the Company and the Bank and long-time Board member, Robert A. Woodruff, Jr. was named Vice Chairman of both the Company and the Bank. Chairman-elect Boyer said, “I want to thank Cindee for her dedicated service and the leadership she provided to the Company, and I wish her all the best in retirement.”

The First National Bank of Elmer, a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Elmer, New Jersey, has a long history of serving the community since its beginnings in 1903. We are a community bank focused on providing deposit and loan products to retail customers and to small and mid-sized businesses from our six full-service branch offices located in Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties, New Jersey, including our main office located at 10 South Main Street in Elmer, New Jersey. Deposits at The First National Bank of Elmer are insured up to the legally maximum amount by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

For more information about Elmer Bank and its products and services, please visit our website at www.ElmerBank.com or call toll free 1-877-358-8141.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. Announces Retirement of Cindee F. Low, Chairman of the Board of Directors Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (“Elmer Bancorp” or the “Company”) (OTC pink: ELMA), the parent company of The First National Bank of Elmer (the “Bank”) announces the retirement of Cindee F. Low, Chairman of the Boards of Directors of the Company and the Bank, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
CytoDyn Urges Shareholders to Ignore Proxy Cards from Rosenbaum/Patterson Group
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Excerpt from Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Report
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” Proves Its Pedigree With Fans
Liftoff and Vungle Join Forces to Form Leading Independent Mobile Growth Platform
Intelsat Achieves Support of Nearly 75% of Funded Debt on Comprehensive Financial Restructuring
Total Gabon: First Half 2021 Financial Statements
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Competitive Bidding Process Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020