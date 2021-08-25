DEINOVE- Third convening to an Extraordinary General Meeting on September 13, 2021

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company, pioneer in the exploration and exploitation of bacterial biodiversity to address the urgent, global challenge of antibiotic resistance, informs its shareholders that the combined Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on June 21, 2021 was unable to deliberate on extraordinary resolutions, as the required quorum was not reached on second convening, and that a new Extraordinary AGM will be held on September 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. CEST, in the premises of Fieldfisher, 48 rue Cambon, 75001 Paris, to deliberate on the same agenda.

The shareholders taking part in the vote held collectively 3,098,778 shares with voting rights out of the 27,697,064 shares making up the share capital and carrying voting rights. As the quorum amounted to 11.19% of the share capital, the extraordinary resolutions could not be debated as listed in the meeting notice published in the French official legal bulletin Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) No. 66, dated June 2, 2021. All the ordinary resolutions were adopted.

The shareholders are hereby convened to a third extraordinary general meeting to be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 2 pm CEST in the premises of Fieldfisher, 48 rue Cambon, 75001 Paris, to deliberate on the extraordinary resolutions of the same agenda. A third convening notice will be published on August 25, 2021 in the BALO and in a legal newspaper.

At the Company's request, the President of the Commercial Court of Montpellier appointed, by order dated June 30, 2021, Mr. Vincent AUSSEL, as ad hoc representative (mandataire ad hoc) to represent and act on behalf of the defaulting shareholders at the General Meeting, in order for the quorum to be reached. It is specified that the voting rights attached to the shares of the defaulting shareholders shall be exercised by the ad hoc representative in compliance with the Company's interest, and at the rate of two-thirds votes in favor and one-third votes against, which would result in the participation of the ad hoc representative being "neutral" in terms of qualified majority.