SINTX Armor Ships First Order and Prepares for Move to Utah

The building is located near the existing SINTX headquarters which will allow its teams to seamlessly collaborate and move between locations. SINTX plans to have the wholly-owned subsidiary up and running in Salt Lake City by the end of 2021 and has hired new employees to focus on developing the ceramic armor business. In the meantime, SINTX has already shipped its first prototype order of boron carbide torso plates to a company working to supply new lighter-weight body armor to an agency of the U.S. Government.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. ( www.sintx.com ) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, announced today that its newly created and wholly-owned subsidiary, SINTX Armor, will be located in Salt Lake City, Utah and that it has signed a 10-year lease on a facility to house development and manufacturing activities for SINTX Armor.

“The speed with which SINTX acquired manufacturing equipment that was sitting dormant, to the successful testing and shipping of the prototype order of boron carbide armor plates from Dayton, Ohio is truly impressive,” said Dr. Sonny Bal, President, and CEO, SINTX Technologies. “Credit goes to our operational and engineering teams for this remarkable achievement. The development of SINTX Armor will allow the company to gain a foothold into the U.S. Department of Defense and law enforcement segments and diversify our portfolio of advanced ceramic offerings. The next step of re-locating the development and manufacturing facilities to Salt Lake City will enable even quicker innovation and help establish business operations more efficiently.”

SINTX Armor will manufacture pure Boron Carbide, the highest strength ceramic armor available, as well as a special, lower-cost composite of Boron Carbide and Silicon Carbide. Both types of high-performance ceramics will be developed and manufactured for personnel, aircraft, and vehicle armor.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies develops and commercializes advanced ceramics for multiple markets. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The Company presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered, ISO 13485:2016 certified, and ASD9100D certified manufacturing facility.