checkAd

Eik fasteignafélag hf. Interim results for the first six months of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 17:50  |  48   |   |   

  • Operating Income amounted to ISK 4,162 million.
  • Impairment of trade receivables amounted to ISK 80 million.
  • Operating profit before changes in value, sales profit and depreciation amounted to ISK 2,700 million.
  • Total comprehensive income amounted to ISK 2,306 million.
  • Net cash from operations was ISK 1,492 million.
  • The book value of investment properties amounted to ISK 101,408 million at the end of the period.  
  • The book value of assets for own use amounted to ISK 4,060 million at the end of the period.
  • Change in value of investment properties was ISK 2,535 million.
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to ISK 3,141 million.
  • Interest-bearing debt amounted to ISK 64,333 million at the end of the period.
  • Equity ratio was 31.4%.
  • Earnings per share was ISK 0.68.
  • Economic occupancy rate was 93% at the end of the period.
  • Weighted indexed interest was 3.06% at the end of the period.
  • Weighted unindexed interest was 3.45% at the end of the period.

The Interim Financial Statements of Eik fasteignafélag hf. for the period 1 January to 30 June 2021 were approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and CEO on 25 August 2021.

In case of any discrepancy in the English and the Icelandic versions of this announcement or the Financial Statements, the Icelandic version shall prevail.

Attached is an interim financial report which contains Interim Financial Statements for the first six months of the year together with further information on the Company’s operations than are included in the announcement.

Company operations

The Company performed well in the first six months of the year 2021 and the results were above management’s forecasts. Operating income for the first six months of the year 2021 amounted to ISK 4,162 million. Of this amount, rental income was ISK 3,789 million. Operating profit before changes in value, sales profit and depreciation amounted to ISK 2,700 million and increased by 8.3% between years. Profit before income tax amounted to ISK 2,878 million and comprehensive income of the Group for the first six months of the year 2021 amounted to ISK 2,306 million.

The Net Operating Income (NOI) ratio (i.e. operating profit before changes in value and depreciation as a ratio of lease income) was 71.4% for the first six months of the year 2021, compared to 67.7% for the same period in 2020.

The Company's investment properties are valued at fair value in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), based in part on the discounted future cash flows of individual assets. Changes in fair value are recognised in changes in value of investment properties, which were ISK 2,535 million in the first six months of the year.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eik fasteignafélag hf. Interim results for the first six months of 2021 Operating Income amounted to ISK 4,162 million.Impairment of trade receivables amounted to ISK 80 million.Operating profit before changes in value, sales profit and depreciation amounted to ISK 2,700 million.Total comprehensive income amounted to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Berkshire Hills and Brown & Brown Announce Definitive Agreement to Sell Berkshire Insurance Group ...
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
Verizon waives calling charges to Afghanistan
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
ALYI Expects To Exceed First Million In EV Ecosystem Revenue Before Year End
VitalHub Increases Q2 2021 Revenue to $5.8M While Continuing to Improve on Financial Metrics Across ...
Rackspace Technology vereinfacht zukunftsfähige Multicloud-Sicherheit mit Rackspace Elastic ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...