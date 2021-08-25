Operating Income amounted to ISK 4,162 million.

Impairment of trade receivables amounted to ISK 80 million.

Operating profit before changes in value, sales profit and depreciation amounted to ISK 2,700 million.

Total comprehensive income amounted to ISK 2,306 million.

Net cash from operations was ISK 1,492 million.

The book value of investment properties amounted to ISK 101,408 million at the end of the period.

The book value of assets for own use amounted to ISK 4,060 million at the end of the period.

Change in value of investment properties was ISK 2,535 million.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to ISK 3,141 million.

Interest-bearing debt amounted to ISK 64,333 million at the end of the period.

Equity ratio was 31.4%.

Earnings per share was ISK 0.68.

Economic occupancy rate was 93% at the end of the period.

Weighted indexed interest was 3.06% at the end of the period.

Weighted unindexed interest was 3.45% at the end of the period.

The Interim Financial Statements of Eik fasteignafélag hf. for the period 1 January to 30 June 2021 were approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and CEO on 25 August 2021.

In case of any discrepancy in the English and the Icelandic versions of this announcement or the Financial Statements, the Icelandic version shall prevail.

Attached is an interim financial report which contains Interim Financial Statements for the first six months of the year together with further information on the Company’s operations than are included in the announcement.

Company operations

The Company performed well in the first six months of the year 2021 and the results were above management’s forecasts. Operating income for the first six months of the year 2021 amounted to ISK 4,162 million. Of this amount, rental income was ISK 3,789 million. Operating profit before changes in value, sales profit and depreciation amounted to ISK 2,700 million and increased by 8.3% between years. Profit before income tax amounted to ISK 2,878 million and comprehensive income of the Group for the first six months of the year 2021 amounted to ISK 2,306 million.

The Net Operating Income (NOI) ratio (i.e. operating profit before changes in value and depreciation as a ratio of lease income) was 71.4% for the first six months of the year 2021, compared to 67.7% for the same period in 2020.

The Company's investment properties are valued at fair value in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), based in part on the discounted future cash flows of individual assets. Changes in fair value are recognised in changes in value of investment properties, which were ISK 2,535 million in the first six months of the year.