Redbox's Rapidly Growing Free Streaming Service Adds Hundreds of Hours of Content From Game Show Network Owned Game Show Central and Cinevault Channels

The new channels have a range of entertainment choices for viewers. Game Show Central features new classic game shows, including Idiotest , Catch 21 , Baggage , and fan-favorite America Says . CINEVAULT 80s will have movies titles like Murphy's Romance starring Sally Field, CINEVAULT 70s offers The Deep starring Jacqueline Bisset and Nick Nolte, and CINEVAULT Westerns has the best shootouts at high noon with Mackenna's Gold starring Gregory Peck, Omar Sharif, and Telly Savalas, and They Came to Codura starring Gary Cooper and Rita Hayworth.

Redbox, a leading entertainment company, announced it has signed a content agreement with Game Show Network to bring its popular game shows and movie channels to its rapidly growing free live TV streaming service. Viewers will be able to stream classic movies from the 70s, 80s, and popular westerns and non-stop game show action featuring a mix of classic shows to brand-new series. The channels can be accessed through Redbox's streaming app, which is available on a variety of devices, including Roku, Vizio, Samsung, iOS, and Android.

"Both the Cinevault and Game Show Central channels have fantastic content, which we know will be popular with our viewers, and we're thrilled we can partner with Game Show Network to bring them to the Free Live TV Service," said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. "These four entertainment channels will bring hours of fun for the whole family."

Wil Rosser, senior vice president, distribution marketing, added, "We are thrilled Redbox recognizes the value our top-performing Game Show Central and Cinevault channels have to offer and that we are able to provide their viewers the kind of game show and movie content generations can enjoy together."

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

About Game Show Network, LLC

Game Show Network, LLC ("Game Show Network") is the leader in game show entertainment across multimedia, which presents original and classic game programming and skill-based competitive entertainment and games via its cable network, the GameShowNetwork.com website and its position as one of the leading social casino games companies in the world at GSN.com. Game Show Network LLC's cross-platform content gives game lovers the opportunity to win cash and prizes, through its popular TV game shows and GSN Games' free casual games, mobile and social games, and skill-game tournaments. Game Show Enterprises, the production arm of the network, develops and produces hundreds of hours of original episodes, making Game Show Network the premiere destination for fun, family-friendly programming. Game Show Network is distributed throughout the U.S., Caribbean and Canada by all major cable operators, satellite providers and telcos. Game Show Network is owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. For further information, please visit GameShowNetwork.com

