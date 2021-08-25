Casey’s General Stores, Inc., selects Momentive to power experience management and market research

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV—formerly SurveyMonkey), a leader in agile experience management, today announced that Casey’s General Stores, Inc., a Midwest-based chain of 2,300 convenience stores, is using Momentive to fuel its customer and employee experience management and market research efforts. With Momentive and SurveyMonkey Enterprise, Casey’s uses data to measure employee experience, track product awareness and advertising effectiveness, and launch new products.

When Casey's formed their Guest Insights team to better understand customers and collect data to inform business decisions, Casey’s selected SurveyMonkey Enterprise to quickly deploy internal and external surveys to measure employee feedback, product awareness, and consumer behavior. After seeing success with SurveyMonkey Enterprise, Casey’s expanded their research footprint with Momentive’s brand and market insights solutions to track brand awareness and sentiment, and to better understand the impact of advertising campaigns.

Casey’s recently used Momentive to test different types of bacon in its breakfast sandwiches, discovering a clear customer preference (and the fact that many customers were unaware the chain even offered sandwiches). This prompted Casey’s to not only reformulate their breakfast sandwiches, but also update their marketing to increase awareness of their sandwich offerings. Casey’s also used Momentive to test different coffee machine designs, using the feedback to update the coffee machines in every store.

About SurveyMonkey Enterprise

SurveyMonkey Enterprise by Momentive is a leading AI-powered feedback management platform that’s built to seamlessly integrate with business systems like Salesforce, Tableau, Marketo, Eloqua, ServiceNow, Zendesk, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Power BI. It is intuitive to use and delivers speed to insights so businesses can realize ROI in days, not months. With over 20 years of experience built into the platform, users can quickly turn feedback into rich insights to confidently drive meaningful change in the experiences they deliver. Companies like Adobe, Verizon, Johnson & Johnson, and Allbirds rely on the solution to drive transformational outcomes across their business. Learn more at surveymonkey.com/mp/enterprise .

About Momentive

Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV—formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including GetFeedback , SurveyMonkey , and Momentive brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.

