checkAd

CA Immobilien H1 FFO EUR 68.5 Million

Autor: PLX AI
25.08.2021, 17:59  |  26   |   |   

(PLX AI) – CA Immo ecurring earnings (FFO I) of €68.5 m (€0.72 per share) 0.5% above the previous year's value.Rental income increased by 1.5% to €119.9 m (30.6.2020: €118.1 m)Successful capital rotation programme generates strong sales result of …

  • (PLX AI) – CA Immo ecurring earnings (FFO I) of €68.5 m (€0.72 per share) 0.5% above the previous year's value.
  • Rental income increased by 1.5% to €119.9 m (30.6.2020: €118.1 m)
  • Successful capital rotation programme generates strong sales result of €28.1 m (30.6.2020: €24.2 m)
  • Operating result (EBITDA) of €114.9 m up 27% on the previous year's figure
CA-Immobilien-Anlagen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CA Immobilien H1 FFO EUR 68.5 Million (PLX AI) – CA Immo ecurring earnings (FFO I) of €68.5 m (€0.72 per share) 0.5% above the previous year's value.Rental income increased by 1.5% to €119.9 m (30.6.2020: €118.1 m)Successful capital rotation programme generates strong sales result of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mowi Q2 Revenue in Line with Expectations; to Pay Special Dividend
Vestas Gets 2 Orders in Poland of Total 50 MW
GE Renewable Energy, PKN ORLEN to Cooperate on New Offshore Wind Leases in Poland
Canada Pension Plan Cuts Stake in Demant Below 5%
Cyan H1 Revenue Drops, With No Major License Agreements Concluded
SalMar Buys 45% Stake in Refsnes Laks for NOK 665 Million
Sydbank H1 Total Income, Pretax Profit Top Estimates; Cuts Corporate Rate to -0.95%
GE Renewable Energy, PKN ORLEN to Cooperate on New Offshore Wind Leases in Poland
ASR Nederland H1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Boosts Dividend
Sydbank Falls 3% as Net Interest Income Missed Expectations
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Thyssenkrupp Sells Carbon Components Business to Action Composites
Nel Premium to Hydrogen Competitors Is Excessive, Kepler Says Halving Price Target
Nel Falls Again as Several Brokers Cut Price Targets, but Bank of America Reiterates Buy
Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report
Siemens Energy Gets HVDC Contract for SuedLink
Meyer Burger Posts H1 Loss of CHF 37.2 Million as It Switches to Solar Module Production
Sika Sells European Industrial Coatings Business to Sherwin-Williams
Kambi Buys Abios for SEK 150 Million in Cash, up to SEK 120 Million in Earnouts
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Neles Buys Flowrox Valve, Pump Businesses for EUR 41 Million
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 32/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
07.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 31/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen