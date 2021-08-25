CA Immobilien H1 FFO EUR 68.5 Million
- (PLX AI) – CA Immo ecurring earnings (FFO I) of €68.5 m (€0.72 per share) 0.5% above the previous year's value.
- Rental income increased by 1.5% to €119.9 m (30.6.2020: €118.1 m)
- Successful capital rotation programme generates strong sales result of €28.1 m (30.6.2020: €24.2 m)
- Operating result (EBITDA) of €114.9 m up 27% on the previous year's figure
