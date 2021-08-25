checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Tele Columbus AG: Guidance update for the financial year 2021 and beginning of the implementation of the Fibre Champion strategy

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
Tele Columbus AG: Guidance update for the financial year 2021 and beginning of the implementation of the Fibre Champion strategy

25-Aug-2021 / 18:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDER INFORMATION ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 17 MAR

Tele Columbus AG updates its guidance for the financial year 2021 and starts implementing its Fibre Champion strategy

Berlin, 25 August 2021. The management board of Tele Columbus AG (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17) today adjusted its guidance for the financial year 2021.

Following the successful completion of the subscription rights issue in the amount of approximately EUR 475 million in May 2021 and the subsequent deleveraging in the amount of EUR 360 million, Tele Columbus AG ("Company") has more than EUR 100 million of funds available for investments into its Fiber Champion strategy. As previously communicated, the implementation of the Fibre Champion strategy is expected to require network-related investments of up EUR 2 billion over a ten-year period.

On the basis of the improved capitalization of the Company and discussions with the Company's newly elected supervisory board in relation to the launch of the Fibre Champion strategy, the management board presented a revised budget for financial year 2021 to the supervisory board today, which was approved by the supervisory board on the same day. As a result, the Company's management board will now accelerate investments into fibre network upgrades and the business starting immediately.

As a result, the management board updates its outlook for the financial year 2021as follows:

- Total revenues of EUR 465 - 475 million

- Reported EBITDA of EUR 190 - 200 million

- Capex of EUR 185 - 195 million

The mid-term outlook will be updated at a later stage once the mid-term plan of the Company has been agreed with the supervisory board.

