Findit Features Members US Air Purifiers, Hip Hop Bling, and GTX Corp Who Utilize Findit Marketing Services To Improve Exposure Online

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com®, a full-service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content …

In today's release, Findit® will be highlighting three featured members that are utilizing Findit marketing services which help improve overall web presence through search and social media. Findit offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) , owner of Findit.com ®, a full-service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: US Air Purifies, Hip Hop Bling, and GTX Corp (OTCPINK:GTXO) .

Our first featured member is US Air Purifiers. US Air Purifiers LLC is a USA based small business that is family owned by a female (WOSB) and a disabled, retired veteran. Their 5 Star Customer Rating and A+ BBB review among other certificates originate from their basic business philosophy, the backbone of their company: 'Treat each and every customer the way we want to be treated'. They have a wide range of residential and commercial air purifiers to meet your air cleaning needs. From air purifiers that purify the air in a single room to the entire home, customers can shop by brand, size, filter type, use, and price.

With more and more people working remotely or at home, now is a great time to invest in an air purifier that can meet your air cleaning needs and exceed your expectations. US Air Purifiers has a great selection of air purifiers including silent operation models for bedrooms or living rooms or whole home / whole office air purifiers for larger square footage spaces. Customers who need assistance with selecting the right purifier for their needs can call US Air Purifiers at 888-231-1463.

Follow US Air Purifiers on Findit

findit.com/airpurifiers

Our second featured member is Hip Hop Bling. Shop a wide range of high quality realistic looking bling bling jewelry from Hip Hop Bling and stock up on your favorites. They carry a great selection of bling bling jewelry, iced-out pieces and accessories that make perfect gifts for yourself, friends, and family. Hip Hop Bling sells high quality, fashion hip hop jewelry, including bracelets, chains, diamonds, watches, and more. Their jewelry offers an authentic look and feel to real diamond and gold jewelry but is offered at a more competitive price point.