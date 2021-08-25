checkAd

Innovative Healthcare Solutions Provider 'Health Karma' Reports Many Accomplishments To Date This Year

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), a leading innovative healthcare solutions provider, today provided an update on the growth and accomplishments of its wholly owned subsidiary, Health Karma™ this …

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), a leading innovative healthcare solutions provider, today provided an update on the growth and accomplishments of its wholly owned subsidiary, Health Karma™ this year. To date, 2021 has been very positive for Health Karma, with the company accomplishing the following:

  • Appointed Experienced Health Insurance Technology Executive Travis Jackson as New Chief Executive Officer of Health Karma. Mr. Jackson brings a wealth of experience across virtually every dimension of healthcare. He is a seasoned leader with significant experience driving revenue growth in health insurance and health tech market segments, operating efficiently at scale, and delivering value to shareholders.
  • Launched In the mid-first quarter Virtual Primary Care + Behavioral Health (VPC + BH) offering to employers, with it now having a growing list of employers offering Health Karma VPC as part of their employees benefits packages.
  • Launched Partner Program also in the late first quarter to provide additional multi-tiered sales channels to deliver product offerings to employers and individuals. Health Karma continually adds new partners each week adding to the force of insurance brokers, agencies, associations, and other organizations/individuals offering Health Karma to their client base.
  • Added nearly 200 reps selling Health Karma in our Partner Program and the number continues growing each week.
  • Created on the consumer side a scalable acquisition channel now being ramped up and starting to drive direct to consumer sales.
  • Hired leading PR Firm, TransMedia Group, to drive brand awareness & media relations to propel Health Karma on its next phase of growth. The PR campaign will focus on Health Karma's success as it enters the next phase of growth and seeks to expand its footprint on healthcare. The award-winning PR firm will help the company improve its corporate messaging and enhance communications with key stakeholders.
  • Gained recognition for its thought leadership in virtual care from traction generated from Health Karma's VPC + BH offering.
  • Published in CEOWorld Magazine was President of Health Karma, Michael Swartz's article entitled "How Employers Can Support Remote Workers With Telehealth Options," which got 12.4+ million page views, CEOWORLD magazine is a leading business magazine written strictly for CEOs, CFOs, CIOs, senior management executives, business leaders, and high net worth individuals worldwide.
  • Michael Swartz was also featured in Authority Magazine's thought leadership interview series called "5 Things We Must Do to Improve the U.S. Healthcare System". Since 2018, Authority Magazine has conducted more than 25,000 interviews with prominent Authorities like Ava DuVernay, Chris Evans, Shaquille O'Neal, Peyton Manning, and the C-Suite executives of companies like eBay, Kroger, American Express, Bank of America, Google, Twitter, Spotify, and thousands of others.
  • Sparking Health Karma's momentum and growth, Michael Swartz was selected as an honoree for the First Annual South Florida Business & Wealth (SFBW) Excellence in Healthcare Awards in the Rising Star (40 & under) category.

Commenting on the company's accomplishments this year, Health Karma Chief Executive Officer, Travis Jackson said "The Company's current momentum and growth is a testament to Michael & the entire Health Karma team's incredible efforts building Health Karma™ - their passion for our members, and tireless drive to transform the healthcare experience, has better positioned us to capture the many great opportunities that lie ahead. I look forward to leading the company to new heights through the rest of 2021 and beyond."

