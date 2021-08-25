Pinnacle Bancshares Declares $0.22 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 25.08.2021, 18:15 | 13 | 0 | 0 25.08.2021, 18:15 | Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCBB: PCLB) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend is payable September 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 7, 2021. The quarterly amount is equivalent to an annualized rate of $0.88 per share. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005643/en/

