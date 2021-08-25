checkAd

Pinnacle Bancshares Declares $0.22 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021   

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCBB: PCLB) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend is payable September 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 7, 2021. The quarterly amount is equivalent to an annualized rate of $0.88 per share.


