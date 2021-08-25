checkAd

Citrix Tops in Enterprise File Sharing and Cloud Content Management

Whether they are working at home, in the office or on the road, employees need consistent, secure and reliable access to applications and information to perform at their best. And Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is among the top platforms companies can use to provide it. The company today announced it has again been named to the Constellation ShortList for Enterprise File Sharing and Cloud Content Management, a quarterly evaluation designed to help companies select the right technologies to share and manage content and accelerate business transformation.

“With the lines blurring between traditional content management and file sharing, it is essential for companies to leverage platforms that beyond cloud storage, enable content to be used within core business processes, and open the door to greater collaboration, productivity and results,” said Dion Hinchcliffe, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research.

Citrix was among 40 vendors evaluated as part of the measure, and Citrix Workspace was identified as one of “8 Solutions to Know” for its ability to deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.

Citrix Workspace is an all-in-one digital workspace solution that enables organizations to quickly and easily enable secure, distributed work from any location using any device. With Citrix Workspace, companies can remove the complexity and distractions associated with remote work and empower their employees with tools that allow them to efficiently collaborate and be their most productive.

“In today’s world of work, people should be able to work where, when, and how they want, and companies able to keep their information and data safe,” said Vishal Ganeriwala, Vice President, Product Marketing, Citrix. “Citrix Workspace is uniquely designed to deliver on both fronts, and we are pleased to be recognized by Constellation Research for our efforts.”

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

2021 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer: Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

