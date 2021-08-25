Citrix Tops in Enterprise File Sharing and Cloud Content Management

“With the lines blurring between traditional content management and file sharing, it is essential for companies to leverage platforms that beyond cloud storage, enable content to be used within core business processes, and open the door to greater collaboration, productivity and results,” said Dion Hinchcliffe, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research.

Whether they are working at home, in the office or on the road, employees need consistent, secure and reliable access to applications and information to perform at their best. And Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is among the top platforms companies can use to provide it. The company today announced it has again been named to the Constellation ShortList for Enterprise File Sharing and Cloud Content Management, a quarterly evaluation designed to help companies select the right technologies to share and manage content and accelerate business transformation.

Citrix was among 40 vendors evaluated as part of the measure, and Citrix Workspace was identified as one of “8 Solutions to Know” for its ability to deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.

Citrix Workspace is an all-in-one digital workspace solution that enables organizations to quickly and easily enable secure, distributed work from any location using any device. With Citrix Workspace, companies can remove the complexity and distractions associated with remote work and empower their employees with tools that allow them to efficiently collaborate and be their most productive.

“In today’s world of work, people should be able to work where, when, and how they want, and companies able to keep their information and data safe,” said Vishal Ganeriwala, Vice President, Product Marketing, Citrix. “Citrix Workspace is uniquely designed to deliver on both fronts, and we are pleased to be recognized by Constellation Research for our efforts.”

