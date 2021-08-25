Tele Columbus Updates Guidance, Has Over EUR 100 Million Available for Investments Autor: PLX AI | 25.08.2021, 18:12 | 18 | 0 | 0 25.08.2021, 18:12 | (PLX AI) – Tele Columbus new outlook FY revenue EUR 465-475 million.Outlook FY capex EUR 185-195 millionOutlook FY EBITDA EUR 190-200 millionTele Columbus says has more than EUR 100 million of funds available for investments into its Fiber Champion … (PLX AI) – Tele Columbus new outlook FY revenue EUR 465-475 million.Outlook FY capex EUR 185-195 millionOutlook FY EBITDA EUR 190-200 millionTele Columbus says has more than EUR 100 million of funds available for investments into its Fiber Champion … (PLX AI) – Tele Columbus new outlook FY revenue EUR 465-475 million.

Tele Columbus says has more than EUR 100 million of funds available for investments into its Fiber Champion strategy

As previously communicated, the implementation of the Fibre Champion strategy is expected to require network-related investments of up EUR 2 billion over a ten-year period

The company will now accelerate investments into fibre network upgrades and the business starting immediately

