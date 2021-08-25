Tele Columbus Updates Guidance, Has Over EUR 100 Million Available for Investments
- (PLX AI) – Tele Columbus new outlook FY revenue EUR 465-475 million.
- Outlook FY capex EUR 185-195 million
- Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 190-200 million
- Tele Columbus says has more than EUR 100 million of funds available for investments into its Fiber Champion strategy
- As previously communicated, the implementation of the Fibre Champion strategy is expected to require network-related investments of up EUR 2 billion over a ten-year period
- The company will now accelerate investments into fibre network upgrades and the business starting immediately
- Mid-term outlook will be updated at a later stage
