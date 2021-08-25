checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc cyan AG resolves to carry out a cash capital increase with subscription rights to further underpin the company's growth

cyan AG resolves to carry out a cash capital increase with subscription rights to further underpin the company's growth

cyan AG resolves to carry out a cash capital increase with subscription rights to further underpin the company's growth

Munich, August 25, 2021 - The Management Board of cyan AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to implement a cash capital increase with subscription rights. The company's share capital is to be increased from 9,926,745.00 Euro by up to 2,481,686.00 Euro to up to 12,408,431.00 Euro, making partial use of the authorized capital. For this purpose, up to 2,481,686 new no-par value bearer shares are to be issued. The issue price per new share is 3.22 euros. The new shares will have full dividend rights from January 1, 2021.

The shares are expected to be offered for purchase to the shareholders of cyan AG by way of statutory subscription rights in the period from September 2, 2021 (0:00 CET) to September 15, 2021 (24:00 CET) after approval of the securities information sheet ("Wertpapierinformationsblatt"). The subscription ratio is 4 old shares to one new share. Subscription rights that are not exercised will expire without compensation. No exchange trading in subscription rights will be organized by the company or by the bank entrusted with the processing. Shares not taken up by shareholders with subscription rights may be offered for subscription to interested investors by way of a private placement.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 4 of the German Securities Prospectus Act (Wertpapierprospektgesetz, WpPG), the subscription offer will be made without a prospectus on the basis of a securities information sheet as soon as this has been approved by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin). The approval of the securities information sheet is expected to take place on August 30, 2021. The securities information sheet will then be available on the issuer's website at https://ir.cyansecurity.com/de/ under the heading https://ir.cyansecurity.com/de/publikationen/.

