The Adecco Group Continues to Shape Next Generation Leadership
Zurich
- Mani Makkar, 27, from India, has been named as the Adecco Group's 2021 Global
CEO for One Month.
- The CEO for One Month programme builds next-generation leaders in a
post-pandemic world of work.
- #CtheFuture 2.0 research, also released today, examines what the next
generation of leaders want from the world of work. Key findings are:
- Mental wellbeing is of utmost importance. University degrees are
not as important as they used to be for senior leaders in
business. Demand for soft skills in leaders is on the rise. 79% of
respondents said soft skills would be more important to future
leaders than hard skills. The future is flexible. 87% want
flexible working hours that allow them to achieve a work-life
balance.
The Adecco Group announces 2021 CEO for One Month and releases new research
highlighting the future of work from the perspective of future leaders.
Mani Makkar, 27, from India, has been named as the 2021 Global CEO for One Month
to work alongside Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group. The announcement
coincides with the Group's release of its #CtheFuture 2.0 research, examining
the profile of future leaders regarding education and skills, access to labour
markets, the global health pandemic, and flexible working practices.
The Adecco Group's CEO for One Month programme builds next-generation leaders,
with a focus on the new profile of leadership required in a post-pandemic world
of work. The pandemic has demanded a new set of required leadership competencies
and these expectations will accelerate the reinvention of the modern-day leader.
Following an 8-month selection process involving more than 147,000 applications
from all over the world, Mani was chosen to spend one month serving alongside
the Adecco Group CEO, Alain Dehaze. He will contribute to the day-to-day running
of the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company and help shape the
future world of work.
For the first time in the programme's history, two people will work together
with the Adecco Group CEO: this year's Mani, as well as 2020 Global CEO for One
Month, Jordan Topoleski. Jordan's CEO for One Month experience had to be
postponed to this year, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and travel
restrictions. This gives the two talented young leaders the unique experience of
not only developing their skills and knowledge through the CEO for One Month
programme, but also to share in the experience and learn from each other.
