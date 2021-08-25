The Adecco Group Continues to Shape Next Generation Leadership

Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Mani Makkar, 27, from India, has been named as the Adecco Group's 2021 Global

CEO for One Month.

- The CEO for One Month programme builds next-generation leaders in a

post-pandemic world of work.

- #CtheFuture 2.0 research, also released today, examines what the next

generation of leaders want from the world of work. Key findings are:





- Mental wellbeing is of utmost importance. University degrees are

not as important as they used to be for senior leaders in

business. Demand for soft skills in leaders is on the rise. 79% of

respondents said soft skills would be more important to future

leaders than hard skills. The future is flexible. 87% want

flexible working hours that allow them to achieve a work-life

balance.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

The Adecco Group announces 2021 CEO for One Month and releases new researchhighlighting the future of work from the perspective of future leaders.Mani Makkar, 27, from India, has been named as the 2021 Global CEO for One Monthto work alongside Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group. The announcementcoincides with the Group's release of its #CtheFuture 2.0 research, examiningthe profile of future leaders regarding education and skills, access to labourmarkets, the global health pandemic, and flexible working practices.The Adecco Group's CEO for One Month programme builds next-generation leaders,with a focus on the new profile of leadership required in a post-pandemic worldof work. The pandemic has demanded a new set of required leadership competenciesand these expectations will accelerate the reinvention of the modern-day leader.Following an 8-month selection process involving more than 147,000 applicationsfrom all over the world, Mani was chosen to spend one month serving alongsidethe Adecco Group CEO, Alain Dehaze. He will contribute to the day-to-day runningof the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company and help shape thefuture world of work.For the first time in the programme's history, two people will work togetherwith the Adecco Group CEO: this year's Mani, as well as 2020 Global CEO for OneMonth, Jordan Topoleski. Jordan's CEO for One Month experience had to bepostponed to this year, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and travelrestrictions. This gives the two talented young leaders the unique experience ofnot only developing their skills and knowledge through the CEO for One Monthprogramme, but also to share in the experience and learn from each other.Commenting on today's announcement, Adecco Group CEO, Alain Dehaze, said: