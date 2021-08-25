checkAd

EANS-Voting Rights Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a
Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this
announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

London, UK, 24.8.2021

Overview

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification: Other
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Marathon Asset Management LLP
City: London
Country: UK
4. Name of shareholder(s):
Bank of New York Mellon
BNP Paribas
Brown Brothers Harriman
JP Morgan Chase
Northern Trust
State Street Bank & Trust Company, Boston
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 23.8.2021
6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________
| | | % of voting | | |
| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|
| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |
| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |
|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | 0,00 % | 0,00 % | 0,00 % | 115 187 982 |
|which threshold| | | | |
| was crossed / | | | | |
|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | 3,95 % | 0,00 % | 3,95 % | |
| notification | | | | |
|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|


Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________
|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|
| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|
| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
| ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |
|_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|
|AT0000831706_|_______________|______________0|_______________|__________0,00_%|
|_SUBTOTAL_A__|_______________0_______________|_____________0,00_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG |
|2018__________________________________________________________________________|
| | | |Number of voting | |
| | | | rights that may | |
| Type of | | | be | % of voting |
| instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights |
| | | | instrument is | |
|_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________|
|_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG |
|2018_________________________________________________________________________|
| Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting |
|instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights |
|___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________|
|___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural
person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding
directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Section 2: Other - refers to a transfer of business between Marathon Asset
Management LLP and Marathon Asset Management Limited (see other announcement to
follow)

London, UK, 24.8.2021



Further inquiry note:
Elisabeth Falkner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG t +43 1 601 92 -
10221 | investor@wienerberger.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
A-1100 Wien
phone: +43 1 60 192-0
FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159
mail: office@wienerberger.com
WWW: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/51390/5002973
OTS: Wienerberger AG
ISIN: AT0000831706


