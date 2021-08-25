EANS-Voting Rights Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 25.08.2021, 18:40 | 28 | 0 | 0 25.08.2021, 18:40 |

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018



London, UK, 24.8.2021



Overview



1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Marathon Asset Management LLP

City: London

Country: UK

4. Name of shareholder(s):

Bank of New York Mellon

BNP Paribas

Brown Brothers Harriman

JP Morgan Chase

Northern Trust

State Street Bank & Trust Company, Boston

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 23.8.2021

6.



______________________________________________________________________________

| | | % of voting | | |

| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|

| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |

| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |

|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|

| Resulting | | | | |

| situation on | | | | |

| the date on | 0,00 % | 0,00 % | 0,00 % | 115 187 982 |

|which threshold| | | | |

| was crossed / | | | | |

|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

| Position of | | | | |

| previous | 3,95 % | 0,00 % | 3,95 % | |

| notification | | | | |

|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|





Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________

|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|

| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|

| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |

| ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |

|_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|

|AT0000831706_|_______________|______________0|_______________|__________0,00_%|

|_SUBTOTAL_A__|_______________0_______________|_____________0,00_%_____________|



______________________________________________________________________________

|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG |

|2018__________________________________________________________________________|

| | | |Number of voting | |

| | | | rights that may | |

| Type of | | | be | % of voting |

| instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights |

| | | | instrument is | |

|_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________|

|_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|



_____________________________________________________________________________

|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG |

|2018_________________________________________________________________________|

| Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting |

|instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights |

|___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________|

|___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|





8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural

person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding

directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.



9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.



10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Section 2: Other - refers to a transfer of business between Marathon Asset

Management LLP and Marathon Asset Management Limited (see other announcement to

follow)



London, UK, 24.8.2021







Further inquiry note:

Elisabeth Falkner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG t +43 1 601 92 -

10221 | investor@wienerberger.com



