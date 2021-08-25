checkAd

Blackhawk Bank Announces New Branch in St. Charles, Illinois

Accesswire
BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Blackhawk Bank (OTCQX:BHWB) announces that it has acquired property at 460 S. First Street, St. Charles, IL and plans to open a full-service branch at that location later in the year. In conjunction with the opening of the new location, Blackhawk Bank's Kane County Business Banking Center located at 2205 Point Blvd will be closed with the staff moving to the new location. In addition, Blackhawk will be hiring additional staff from the local community to expand the products and services offered.

Blackhawk opened its Kane County Business Banking Center in 2018 and has been extremely well-received in the market. Through the expanded commitment to the St. Charles area, residents and business owners in Kane and DuPage counties will enjoy the benefits of a convenient, full-service local banking center, mortgage services, trusted commercial business advice, wealth management, and treasury management services.

Blackhawk Bank has served individuals, families and business owners since 1881. In addition to the new, full-service branch in St. Charles, the Bank operates ten full-service banking centers located in Rock County, Wisconsin and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The Bank also operates a Mortgage Processing Center in Roscoe, Illinois. Complete information about Blackhawk Bank can be found at www.blackhawkbank.com.

