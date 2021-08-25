Cleaner, Quieter Rides to School Coming to 30 School Districts in Northern and Central California

The wheels on the bus still go ’round and ’round, but in several communities in Northern and Central California, they’ll soon be powered by clean electricity. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is helping school districts in its service area as they transition to electric buses, supporting cleaner air, lower maintenance costs and quieter rides. Through its EV Fleet program, PG&E is working with over 30 school districts adopting about 350 electric buses.

For Clovis Unified School District in the Central Valley and Red Bluff Joint Union High School District in the North Valley, PG&E helped build the electrical infrastructure necessary to power electric buses and provided rebates for the school districts to purchase the EV chargers. Over the next few years, the school districts are installing the EV chargers and incorporating electric school buses into their fleets—11 in Clovis and 10 in Red Bluff.

“Clovis Unified School District is excited to partner with PG&E through the EV Fleet program that assists our efforts to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions in our district,” said Sheryl Boe, Transportation Director with Clovis Unified School District.

“We were able to put our inaugural fleet of electric buses into service just recently, transporting students to and from summer school,” Boe said. “We are excited to see them on the streets, knowing that they are helping the environment. We are committed to doing our part in California and look forward to providing cleaner air for our students and community.”

“One of the challenges associated with fleet electrification is infrastructure planning and installation. In the early stages of this project, EV Fleet assisted with site evaluation and provided valuable information with respect to infrastructure funding, rate plans, and future expansion of electrification. Partnering with PG&E to install the electric bus charging infrastructure alleviated much of the initial concern associated with the project,” said Zach Pierce, Director of Transportation with Red Bluff Joint Union High School District.

Pierce added, “The Red Bluff High School District Transportation Department is thankful for PG&E’s assistance with the planning and installation of EV charging infrastructure.”

Helping Organizations Transition to Clean, Electric Fleets

Increasing EV adoption is a critical component to making California’s clean air future a reality as transportation is the single largest source of greenhouse-gas emissions in California, contributing 41%. The electricity fueling EVs in California comes from one of the cleanest energy mixes in the country – more than 85 percent of the electricity PG&E delivers to customers is from greenhouse gas-free resources.