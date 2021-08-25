Core Assets Announces Closing of Private Placement and Oversubscribed Flow-through Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $962,860.00

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ WKN:A2QCCU)(ISIN:CA 21871U 10 5) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private …

The Company also announces that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement (the " Flow-through Offering "), as described in its News Release of August 25, 2021, pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 4,465,000 Shares, issued on a "flow-through basis" pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (British Columbia), at a price of $0.08 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $357,200.00. The Offering was oversubscribed by $37,200.00.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., (" Core Assets " or the " Company ") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ WKN:A2QCCU)(ISIN:CA 21871U 10 5) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "), as described in its News Release of August 13, 2021, pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 11,012,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of $605,660.00. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one transferable share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") in the capital of the Company for a period of 24 months from the closing date at an exercise price of $0.25 per Warrant.

The Company did not pay any cash finder's fees in connection with the Offering or the Flow-through Offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the Offering and the Flow-through Offering will be used for working capital and for an expanded exploration program on the Company's Atlin Mining District project.

The securities issued under the Offering and the Flow-through Offering, and the shares that may be issuable on exercise of the Warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring one year from the date of closing.

Nicholas Rodway, the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, was issued 2,050,000 Units under the Offering and 1,560,000 Shares under the Flow-through Offering, Scott Rose, a director of the Company, was issued 1,460,000 Units under the Offering and Sean Charland, a director of the Company, was issued 910,000 Units under the Offering and 625,000 Shares under the Flow-through Offering, each of which constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance to the insiders is exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the securities issued to the related parties did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.