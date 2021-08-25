checkAd

Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

August 25, 2021

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program for the period August 19, 2021 through August 25, 2021.

The repurchases were made under the EUR150 million share repurchase program announced on and effective from August 5, 2021. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period August 5, 2021 through August 25, 2021 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investor Relations Centre of the Company’s website.

Share Repurchase Program    
       
Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:  
       
Total Repurchase Amount   EUR 150,000,000
Cumulative Repurchase Amount   EUR 39,291,125
Cumulative Quantity Repurchased   2,765,000
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price   EUR 14.21
Start Date     August 5, 2021
Percentage of program completed as at August 25, 2021 26.19%
       
Overview of details of last 5 trading days:  
       
Trade Date Quantity Repurchased Average Purchase Price Settlement
