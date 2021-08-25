checkAd

Accesswire
25.08.2021   

Trust Stamp Seeks to Raise US $5M from Public Market in Pursuit of Nasdaq Uplisting

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAID*, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered trust & identity services used across multiple sectors, is pleased to announce the launch of a $5 million round of funding comprised of a US SEC Regulation CF offering to the general public combined with a US SEC Regulation D offering.

Notably, each share issued in the round is paired with a warrant to purchase an additional share of common stock in Trust Stamp's next Regulation-A offering. Both offerings are effective immediately, and are priced at $4 for the share/warrant combination. More information on the Regulation CF offering can be found here, and more information on the Regulation D offering can be found here.

The Regulation CF investment opportunity is available to the public, including non-accredited and international investors alike, with a minimum investment of $1,000, and is accessible through the Company's crowdfunding webpage. The Regulation D offering targets those who wish to invest in excess of the Regulation CF limitations and are able to do so based on their net worth or income, and requires a minimum investment of $5,000.

This public offering follows a successful $4M Regulation D raise earlier in 2021 and interest from investors in Trust Stamp's last public raise, which closed in July of 2020, having raised $5.6M from over 2,700 crowdfunding investors just over two months after going live, in addition to Regulation D investments from prominent venture capital investors and clients that include Mastercard and FIS.

The raise supports shareholders' equity requirements for Trust Stamp's April 2021 application to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market as well as sales and marketing initiatives and IP productization, and comes shortly after the announcement of a five for one stock split to assist in meeting trading volume requirements. Satisfying qualitative and quantitative standards for Nasdaq cannot be guaranteed, but the Company continues to progress through the application process with the support of its advisors and Nasdaq staff.

In just over a year since their first public offering, Trust Stamp's achievements include:

  • Listing on the Euronext Growth Market in Dublin and trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the US
  • Entering new market sectors with clients in the cryptocurrency, travel, and insurance industries, as well as financial services
  • Growth in the company's robust intellectual property portfolio with five new patent filings and three patent issuances
  • Acquiring https://pixelpin.io
  • Approaching 3x team growth to over 80 team members with offices on four continents

Trust Stamp CEO Gareth Genner comments: 'The support that Trust Stamp receives from our mission-aligned crowdfunding investors has been fundamental to our many achievements in the past year. We are thrilled to return to our crowdfunding investors to drive our uplisting from OTCQX to Nasdaq and continue our trajectory of growth as we capitalize on the global market opportunities arising from accelerating digitization, demands for privacy, and increased regulatory oversight across multiple industries.'

