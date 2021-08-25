Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off

The record date for the distribution (the "Distribution") of the membership interests (units) of DogeSPAC LLC to holders of our equity securities remains June 15, 2021, which will be paid out to all eligible shareholders today. Stockholders of the Company will receive one unit of membership interests of DogeSPAC LLC for each one share of common stock of the Company held by such stockholders based on the record date. For those holding through their brokerage firms, DTCC and related clearing institutions will determine based on the record and payment dates which customers will receive the spin-off units into their accounts.

Parkersburg, WV, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") published details of the spin-off of DogeSPAC LLC.

"We are glad that we will be able to finalize this process today after waiting months for FINRA to publish the event," said Michael Rubinov, President of the Company. "We believe that we were the first publicly traded Company to accept Dogecoin as a method of payment, providing us with a competitive advantage on the market for the Kronos products line. We are pleased that the long-awaited spin-off of DogeSPAC can finally occur today."

Kronos sells the world's most efficacious, patented air purifiers that are also much quieter compared to HEPA air purifiers. The noise level ranges from 22dB (sleep mode) to 57dB (turbo mode) and averages at 34dB, which is half of traditional air purification systems while far more effective. This is as quiet as a soft hum which only increases slightly when detecting greater pollutants needing purification.

We also offer a personal air purifier for outdoor activity -FIT AIR that is wearable on your arm.

Kronos products for safer indoor air quality include Model 3, Model 5, and Model 8 (also marketed as Airdoge products). The Company offers a unique air purifier, Tesla Air, to keep the air in your car the safest.

MODEL 5 (MSRP $650): Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. can disinfect and purify air space 24/7 (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This Model 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v).