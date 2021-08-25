checkAd

Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director

Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty” or the “Company”) (TSX: AII / ASX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: ALI.F) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Goodman to its Board of Directors.

Founder of Stone Gold, Inc., Mark E. Goodman is a businessperson who has been at the head of nine different companies and currently occupies the position of Executive Chairman for Stone Gold, Inc. and Chief Executive Officer of Bellotti Goodman, Inc.

Mr. Goodman is also on the board of Cranstown Capital Corp., Skyline International, Inc., Orford Mining Corp. and Cedarmont Capital Corp.

In the past, Mr. Goodman was President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Dundee Acquisition Ltd., President of Dundee Corp. and Director of Dundee Sustainable Technologies, Inc. (a subsidiary of Dundee Corp.), Chairman of Valdez Gold, Inc., Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director of Focused Capital Corp., President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Ryan Gold Corp. and Vice President-Sales of Dynamic Mutual Funds.

Mr. Goodman has also received an undergraduate degree from York University.

Almonty’s Chairman, President and CEO Lewis Black commented:

“I believe that Mr. Goodman needs no introduction. His experience and knowledge of the Sangdong project is unparalleled and now that we have moved into full construction in Korea, he formally joins us as an independent director.”

About Almonty

The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc. is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos Mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain. The Los Santos Mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2011 and is located approximately 50 kilometres from Salamanca in western Spain and produces tungsten concentrate. The Panasqueira mine, which has been in production since 1896, is located approximately 260 kilometres northeast of Lisbon, Portugal, was acquired in January 2016 and produces tungsten concentrate. The Sangdong mine, which was historically one of the largest tungsten mines in the world and one of the few long-life, high-grade tungsten deposits outside of China, was acquired in September 2015 through the acquisition of a 100% interest in Woulfe Mining Corp. Almonty owns 100% of the Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in north-western Spain. Further information about Almonty’s activities may be found at www.almonty.com and under Almonty’s profile at www.sedar.com.

