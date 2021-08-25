DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback Elmos Semiconductor SE: Increase of the offer price and prolongation of the acceptance period of the public share buyback offer 25-Aug-2021 / 20:25 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

The Management Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE ("Elmos" or the "Company") decided today, that the offer price according to no. 2.1 of the public share buyback offer for up to 1,780,000 no-par value bearer shares of the Company (ISIN DE0005677108 / WKN 567710) of August 11, 2021 ("public share buyback offer") (announced on August 9, 2021 at 22:10 hours Central European Summer Time (CEST)) will be increased from EUR 36.00 by EUR 3.00 to EUR 39.00 per share. The acceptance period according to no. 2.3 of the public share buyback offer will be extended until Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 24:00 hours Central European Summer Time (CEST).

All other terms and conditions of the public share buyback offer remain unchanged.

With the registration of the capital reduction in the commercial register of the Company on August 17, 2021, one of the offer conditions set out in no. 2.4 of the public share buyback offer is fulfilled.

For further details of the public share buyback offer, please refer to the offer document available on the Company's website at www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/share under "Stock repurchase program" as of August 12, 2021 and published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

Phone: +49-231‐7549‐7000

Email: invest@elmos.com