La Française de l'Énergie Successful €2.5 million crowdfunding completed for the pre-construction of photovoltaic plant in Tritteling-Redlach, in Moselle

Regulatory News:

La Française de l'Énergie (Paris:LFDE)(Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), leader in industrial ecology, and Lendosphere, the leading crowdfunding platform dedicated to sustainable development projects, announce the success and closing of the crowdfunding campaign for the construction of a photovoltaic plant. The target set at €2.5 million was achieved thanks to 889 investors and the contribution of La Nef bank for €850,000.

A good example of complementarity between bank financing and crowdfunding

The crowdfunding campaign dedicated to financing the construction of the photovoltaic plant located in Tritteling-Redlach, in the East of France, was successfully completed on the Lendosphere platform. In total, €2.5 million has been invested by 889 private lenders and La Nef, an ethical banking cooperative that offers credit solutions geared exclusively to projects of social, ecological and / or cultural means. This crowdfunding campaign covers part of the equity deployed by La Française de l'Energie.

“The success of this crowdfunding proves again the relevance for financial institutions and platforms to work together for the success of projects with impact. This also confirms that private and professional investors are more and more willing to give a sense to their investments: close to 900 people have participated to this campaign, comforting this success during this summer” explains Laure Verhaeghe, CEO of Lendosphere.

"For many years, La Nef bank has developed expertise in the financing of renewable energies, and we are committed to support all players in the sector. Working with Lendosphere has enabled us to support again La Française de l'Energie in financing its project. This mixed financing model, involving private investors alongside us, also helps to defend a model of people’s driven ecological transition in which we strongly believe”, specifies Jean-Christophe Cholot, Key Account Advisor and renewable energies expert at La Nef.

889 investors involved in the energy transition alongside La Française de l'Energie

“We warmly thank the 889 citizen-lenders and La NEF for their trust and support in this project. The fundraising largely exceeded the objective initially set, and its success confirms our desire to involve citizens and professionals in the development of energy solutions with strong environmental, economic and social impacts for the local communities,” welcomes Julien Moulin, President of La Française de l'Énergie.

