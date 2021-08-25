checkAd

Wells Fargo Helps Keep People Housed through Nearly $11 Million Grants to 19 Nonprofits

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 20:41  |  63   |   |   

The housing crisis has been intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic and millions are facing housing and rental instability. In response to these financial challenges, Wells Fargo Foundation is providing nearly $11 million in additional grant funding to seven legal-assistance organizations and 12 housing counseling agencies to help keep people housed. Since March of last year, Wells Fargo has provided more than $25 million in grant funding to national nonprofit housing and legal assistance organizations in support of housing counseling, renter stabilization, and eviction avoidance.

Supporting families during uncertain times

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wells Fargo & Company!
Short
Basispreis 52,39€
Hebel 14,42
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 45,63€
Hebel 12,39
Ask 0,33
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Miecho Saffo is just one of more than 250,000 renters and homeowners who will have been helped through the effort. Prior to the pandemic, Saffo and her three children settled into their new rental home in St. Louis. During the pandemic, Saffo was furloughed from her job and worried about paying rent and bills. Beyond Housing, a local nonprofit that received a Wells Fargo grant, helped clients with utility bills, rental assistance, food security and, ultimately, helped keep Saffo and her family in their home.

“We are thrilled to be part of Miecho’s story and it’s just one of thousands of examples that have resulted from our collaboration with nonprofit housing organizations as we work together to help keep people in stable housing,” said Eileen Fitzgerald, head of housing affordability philanthropy at Wells Fargo. “The economic fallout of COVID-19 has caused housing instability for far too many renters, and Wells Fargo believes supporting organizations that provide legal assistance, housing counseling, and other housing support is an important step in helping people avoid eviction, which is often the first step toward additional financial and housing instability.”

During a global pandemic that caused widespread income loss, unemployment, and illness, many found themselves unable to make mortgage payments or pay rent on time. Nonprofit housing counselors have helped homeowners and renters navigate available federal and state housing assistance while providing independent advice on foreclosure prevention, credit issues, debt management, and long-term financial health. The work of housing counselors also helps address systemic inequalities related to housing in an effort to close the housing security gap.

Seite 1 von 3
Wells Fargo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wells Fargo Helps Keep People Housed through Nearly $11 Million Grants to 19 Nonprofits The housing crisis has been intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic and millions are facing housing and rental instability. In response to these financial challenges, Wells Fargo Foundation is providing nearly $11 million in additional grant funding to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
CytoDyn Urges Shareholders to Ignore Proxy Cards from Rosenbaum/Patterson Group
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to ...
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Excerpt from Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Report
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” Proves Its Pedigree With Fans
Intelsat Achieves Support of Nearly 75% of Funded Debt on Comprehensive Financial Restructuring
SESEN BIO SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.08.21Wells Fargo & Company Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 Nonprofits
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Wells Fargo, Leslie Odom, Jr. Celebrate Diverse Small Businesses in “We Made a Way” Short Film Series
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Paul Camp Named Head of New Global Treasury Management Group at Wells Fargo
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Results of Special Shareholder Meetings of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Wells Fargo Chairman Charles H. Noski to Retire; Board of Directors Elects Steven D. Black Chairman
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Starke Jobdaten treiben Dow und S&P zu Rekorden
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.08.21Aktien New York: Starker Arbeitsmarktbericht treibt Dow und S&P auf Rekordhochs
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte