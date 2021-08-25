checkAd

TmaxSoft Achieves AWS Mainframe Migration Technology Partner Status

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TmaxSoft, a global software company that delivers mainframe rehosting, Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS), and middleware solutions, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mainframe Migration Competency status.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. The AWS Mainframe Migration Technology Partners category recognizes AWS Partners with proven technology and customer success, migrating both mainframe applications and data to AWS.

TmaxSoft supports mainframe migration through OpenFrame, its industry-leading solution for quickly moving legacy mainframe applications and data to an open system environment. With OpenFrame, users are able to shed their monolithic mainframes and switch to a multi-tiered cloud-ready architecture which allows greater scalability, more IT transparency and flexibility, increased data accessibility, and dramatically lower costs. Customers can lower their total annual costs of ownership by 60% with OpenFrame.

"We're honored and excited to be recognized by AWS as a Mainframe Migration Technology Partner," said JP (Jongphill) Ra, Head of OpenFrame Business, TmaxSoft. "Our clients are already familiar with OpenFrame, but we're looking forward to introducing our service to more companies that are chained to their expensive and limited mainframes."

OpenFrame is the most complete solution for migrating legacy mainframe applications on Linux, Unix, Docker Containers or the public cloud.

TmaxSoft offers its services to more than 4,000 companies around the world and through AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

About TmaxSoft

TmaxSoft is a global software innovator focused on cloud, infrastructure and legacy modernization, with solutions that offer enterprise CIOs viable alternatives to support their global IT powerhouses and drive competitive advantage. TmaxSoft was founded in 1997 in South Korea and today has over 1,700 employees in 20 strategic centers around the world. Visit tmaxsoft.com.

 




