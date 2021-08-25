Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.
|RECORD
|PAYMENT
|FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|DATE
|DATE
|Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (PRMAX)
|$0.0170 per share investment income
|
8/26/2021
|
8/30/2021
