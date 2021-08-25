Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 25.08.2021, 20:54 | 20 | 0 | 0 25.08.2021, 20:54 | The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions. RECORD PAYMENT FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS DATE DATE Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (PRMAX) $0.0170 per share investment income 8/26/2021 8/30/2021 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005744/en/





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer