ALYI Expects To Add North American Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle Sales To 2021 EV Ecosystem Revenue Anticipated From African EV Rideshare Business

Dallas, TX, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today confirms the company expects to exceed its first million in revenue prior to the end of the year from the electric vehicle ecosystem the company has been constructing over the last few years.

In addition to the expected revenue from ALYI’s previously announced EV motorcycle business in Kenya, ALYI expects to begin converting its waiting list for Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycles into orders before the end of the year.

Earlier this week, ALYI initiated conversations with the outsourced manufacturing provider that produced the base Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle frames used to produce the pilot bike demonstrated earlier this year.

ALYI is approaching the finalization of production design now and expects to soon begin manufacturing the Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle.

Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle sales in North America are expected to add to the overall EV Ecosystem Revenue anticipated before the end of 2021 from the previously announced delivery of electric motorcycles in Kenya for the EV Rideshare Business ALYI is now piloting.

ALYI’s overall EV Ecosystem Strategy is not to just produced a single EV product.  ALYI’s business focus is on the introduction of an EV Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI has seeded an overall EV Ecosystem Business Strategy with the development of its own EV motorcycle business that includes the Rideshare initiative in Africa and the Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle initiative in North American.

The company launched a pilot in Kenya in July in conjunction with a 2,000 electric motorcycle order.  CEO Dr. Randell Torno expects to begin delivering on the 2,000 electric motorcycle order before the end of the year.  The company intends to publish a specific revenue target shortly after Labor Day which falls on September 6, 2021. 

The company has also announced an expansion of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Rideshare Business Pilot into Ethiopia. The pilot expansion in Ethiopia has been in the works for approximately the last year.  Dr. Torno visited Addis Ababa earlier this month to finalize expansion plans.

