CCOM Group, Inc. Announces Resignation of Director

CCOM Group, Inc. (“CCOM”) (OTC Pink: “CCOM,” “CCOMP”), announced that Oscar Folger has resigned from the Board. Oscar Folger has served on the board since April 2019. The Company thanked Mr. Folger for his distinguished service.

CCOM Group, Inc. (“CCOM”) distributes heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment (HVAC), parts and accessories, whole-house generators, climate control systems, and plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies, primarily in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and portions of eastern Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Vermont through its subsidiaries: Universal Supply Group, Inc., www.usginc.com, The RAL Supply Group, Inc., www.ralsupply.com, and S&A Supply, Inc., www.sasupplyinc.com. CCOM is headquartered in New Jersey, and, with its affiliates, operates out of 15 locations in its geographic trading area. For more information on CCOM’s operations, products and/or services, please visit www.ccom-group.com.

