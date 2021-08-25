Darkness Falls. Rise Up! Marvel’s Midnight Suns Launches Worldwide in March 2022 from Firaxis Games

2K and Marvel Entertainment announced today Marvel’s Midnight Suns , a new tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe that brings players face-to-face against supernatural forces as they team up with and live among the Midnight Suns, Earth’s last line of defense against the underworld. Marvel’s Midnight Suns is currently scheduled for launch in March 2022, and will be available on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Through a twisted marriage of magic and science, the nefarious force known as Hydra has revived Lilith, Mother of Demons, after centuries of slumber. Lilith will stop at nothing to complete an ancient prophecy and summon her evil master, Chthon. Pushed to the brink, the Avengers desperately look to fight fire with Hellfire by enlisting the help of the Midnight Suns – Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider – young heroes with powers deeply rooted in the supernatural, formed to prevent the very prophecy Lilith aims to fulfill. Together, they resurrect an ancient warrior – the Hunter, Lilith’s forsaken child and the only hero known to have ever defeated her.

“We’re thrilled to team with Firaxis Games, who combine a history of building outstanding tactical games with an authentic love of Marvel’s supernatural side,” said Bill Rosemann, Vice President of Creative at Marvel Games. “Marvel’s Midnight Suns offers players the chance to not only live alongside legendary heroes, but to also experience an all-new, original story that dives deep into the monstrous shadows of the Marvel Universe. Darkness Falls. Rise Up!"