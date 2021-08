EastWest Bioscience Reports that it Will Not Proceed with the Business Combination Agreement Distributed on April 12, 2021

PENTICTON, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / EastWest Bioscience Inc. ("EastWest" or "Company") (TSXV:EAST), reports that it will not be proceeding with the business combination agreement with 2747524 Ontario Inc. o/a Cylix Data Group ("Cylix …

The Transaction was described in a news release on April 12, 2021 and was conditional on, and would have been effected after, EastWest effected a strategic reorganization, whereby the Company would spin out its interest in SpinCo to the Company's shareholders by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Spin-Out") pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The strategic reorganization has not completed and therefore SpinCo has not yet been created.

PENTICTON, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / EastWest Bioscience Inc. ("EastWest" or "Company") (TSXV:EAST), reports that it will not be proceeding with the business combination agreement with 2747524 Ontario Inc. o/a Cylix Data Group ("Cylix Data"). The definitive agreement dated March 24 th , 2021 that would have constituted a reverse takeover of a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, being 1264136 B.C. Ltd. ("SpinCo"), by Cylix Data (the "Transaction"), has been terminated in accordance with the conditions precedent to the closing of the agreement. As a result of this termination the business combination will not proceed.

EastWest will provide further details in respect of the strategic reorganization in due course by way of press releases. EastWest will make available all information including financial information as required by applicable regulatory authorities and will provide, in a press release to be disseminated at a later date, any required disclosure.

About EastWest Bioscience Group

EastWest Bioscience is a vertically integrated wellness company with a multitude of business units and assets that allow for seed-to-sale supply chain management. We source our raw material, process, manufacture, test, brand, market, and distribute our products to our customers in Canada, the United States, and beyond. The Company owns and operates retail and manufacturing subsidiaries.

The Company's retail subsidiary is the award winning, Canadian, natural health retail franchise - the Sangster's Health Centre's - with over 40 years of legacy in the health and wellness industry. Sangster's goal is to provide natural choices through quality products and educated advice for a healthy lifestyle. Sangster's Health Centres occupies a unique position in the industry, the stores provide vast knowledge and safe natural remedies for the prevention and treatment of disease and ailments. Sangster's introduction and development of over 202 exclusively labeled products (vitamins, mineral, herbs, proteins, natural body care and organic foods) catapulted Sangster's name and product into a large number of Canadian households. From a solid base in Saskatchewan, Sangster's has become a national brand name with franchise stores located across Canada.