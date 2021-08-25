checkAd

Labor Smart, Inc. Shareholder Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 21:43  |  25   |   |   

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labor Smart, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Takeover Industries (OTC PINK:LTNC) is pleased to announce that in less than four months from its launch of its NXT LVL brand, we have launched three other products into the US market, as follows:

  1. NXT LVL Hydrogen Water (nxtlvlusa.com).
  2. Manny Pacquiao Signature Can of NXT LVL Hydrogen Water (nxtlvlusa.com/pacman).
  3. NXT LVL Up (nxtlvlusa.com/gaming).

Also, on July 22, 2021 CSP Daily News named NXT LVL Hydrogen Water as a finalist for Best New Product of the Year. (https://www.cspdailynews.com/general-merchandise/csp-announces-finalists-2021-retailer-choice-best-new-products-contest).

In addition, on April 27, 2021, we entered into a joint venture agreement with Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao (“MP”) and the Manny Pacquiao Foundation (“MPF”), whereby, we have the ability to use the name, likeness, and endorsement of Manny Pacquiao and MPF in connection with the advertisement, promotion, and sale of our enhanced water beverage “NXT LVL”.

We are also making genuine efforts to become current on OTC Markets and ultimately with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Due to some promotional communications made by our predecessor early in 2021, OTC Markets Group has limited our abilities to upload information for a period of time, however, we are in communication with them, and it is our intention to satisfy all requirements and rectify any deficiencies. We have been receiving many shareholder calls and inquiries about our progress, and while we intend to be transparent, please understand that we cannot provide any material non-public information to individual shareholders that is not generally disseminated to the public.  With respect to timing, we are unable to provide details at this time, but the work is underway, and we will disseminate information to the public and to our shareholders as permitted under the applicable securities laws and guidelines.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which statements may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance, or future operating performance of Labor Smart, Inc. ("Labor Smart" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates, or projections of the Company's management as of the date of this press release. Although Labor Smart's management believes these expectations, estimates, or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this presentation, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic and competitive uncertainties, or other contingencies, which could cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause Labor Smart's actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for viewing on the SEC's EDGAR website. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Labor Smart specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Twitter as it is not the appropriate medium for the dissemination of company information and we will no longer be utilizing Twitter.  All shareholder questions should be directed to:

SOURCE: Labor Smart Inc. 

CONTACT: Investor Contact:
IR@labormart.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Labor Smart, Inc. Shareholder Update POWDER SPRINGS, Ga., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Labor Smart, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Takeover Industries (OTC PINK:LTNC) is pleased to announce that in less than four months from its launch of its NXT LVL brand, we have …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Cassava Sciences Responds to Allegations
Berkshire Hills and Brown & Brown Announce Definitive Agreement to Sell Berkshire Insurance Group ...
Feel Foods Ltd. Appoints New CEO and Launches Rebrand Website
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
EHang Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
VitalHub Increases Q2 2021 Revenue to $5.8M While Continuing to Improve on Financial Metrics Across ...
argenx Announces Validation of European Marketing Authorization Application for Efgartigimod in ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...