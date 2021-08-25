Analog Devices Increases Share Repurchase Authorization by $8.5 Billion to Approximately $10 Billion

ADI commenced its common stock repurchase program in fiscal year 2004, and since then the company has repurchased a total of approximately $6.7 billion of its common stock. Under the program, the company may repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock from time to time on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. ADI management will determine the timing and number of shares to be repurchased.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global semiconductor company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

