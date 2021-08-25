BrightView Announces Virtual Investor Day

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) announced today that it will host a Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 starting at 9 a.m. EDT. BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Masterman, together with Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Feenan, will host the event. Program highlights include sessions led by the following key executives:

Tom Donnelly – President, Development Services

Jamie Gollotto – President, Maintenance Services (Seasonal)

Amanda Orders – Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Brett Urban – Senior Vice President, Finance

Brian Bruce – Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Todd Chambers – Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

A press release detailing the agenda, registration information and webcast details will be issued at a later date. The live webcast and presentation slides will be accessible on the Company's investor website.

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

