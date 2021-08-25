Traeger Announces Reporting Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Traeger, Inc. (“Traeger”) (NYSE: COOK), creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, today announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (646) 904-5544 or (844) 200-6205 for international callers, access code 099191. To pre-register for the conference call, please visit https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/8536/traeger-sec .... The conference call will also be webcast live at https://investors.traeger.com.