Traeger Announces Reporting Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021   

Traeger, Inc. (“Traeger”) (NYSE: COOK), creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, today announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (646) 904-5544 or (844) 200-6205 for international callers, access code 099191. To pre-register for the conference call, please visit https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/8536/traeger-sec .... The conference call will also be webcast live at https://investors.traeger.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until September 16, 2021. To access the telephone replay please dial (929) 458-6194 or (866) 813-9403 for international callers, access code 611426. A replay of the webcast will also be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call on the Company's website as https://investors.traeger.com. The replay will be available on the Company’s website for approximately one year following the call.

About Traeger

Traeger, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, a versatile and easy to use outdoor cooking platform. Traeger pellet grills use all-natural hardwood fuel to infuse food with flavorful smoke, making food taste delicious and most of all, memorable. Traeger pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection to power 6-in-1 versatility. Owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue on one cooking platform.

