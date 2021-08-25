Splunk Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2021.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
- Cloud ARR was $976 million, up 72% year-over-year.
- Total ARR was $2.63 billion, up 37% year-over-year.
- Cloud revenue was $217 million, up 73% year-over-year.
- Total revenues were $606 million, up 23% year-over-year.
- 234 customers with Cloud ARR greater than $1 million, up 100% year-over-year.
- 582 customers with Total ARR greater than $1 million, up 47% year-over-year.
“Our team delivered another strong quarter, validating the high strategic value we deliver to the world’s largest and most dynamic organizations,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO of Splunk. “We doubled the number of customers with Cloud ARR of $1 million dollars or more as workloads and data continue to shift to cloud. Our second quarter execution was broad-based with each of our major geographic regions exceeding our own expectations as more and more customers around the world rely on Splunk and our market-leading data platform and cloud-based capabilities.”
“We delivered another quarter of high growth with Total ARR of $2.63 billion dollars, up 37% year-over-year,” said Jason Child, Chief Financial Officer, Splunk. “We outperformed in the first half of the year and are well-positioned heading into the second half. We expect $1.3 billion of Cloud ARR and Total ARR of well over $3 billion by fiscal year end as we help our customers accelerate their digital transformations.”
Business Highlights:
New and Expansion Customers Include: Arlo, Chartis Group LLC, Fujitsu, Hiscox Underwriting Group Services Limited, Intel Corporation, N-able Technologies, Inc., Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV), and Rover Group, Inc.
- New Cloud-based Platforms Help Customers Maximize the Value from their Data: Splunk launched the Splunk Observability Cloud, Splunk IT Cloud, and Splunk Security Cloud to help organizations safely conquer complexity and fast-track cloud transformation. In addition, Splunk completed the acquisition of TruSTAR, a cloud-native security company offering a data-centric intelligence platform.
- Silver Lake Investment: Silver Lake Partners, a global leader in technology investing, made a $1 billion investment in Splunk senior notes to support the continued transformation of Splunk’s business and management of the company’s capital structure, including Splunk’s $1 billion share buyback program. Kenneth Hao, Chairman and Managing Partner of Silver Lake, was also appointed to Splunk’s Board of Directors.
- Splunk Ranks First in Both IT and Security Market Share Reports By Gartner, Inc.: Splunk leads IT Operations Management (ITOM) Performance Analysis and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) market share rankings for the second and third consecutive year in 2020 reports.*
- Splunk Expands Executive Bench and Technical Leadership: Splunk welcomed Shawn Bice as president of Products and Technology and appointed executives to the positions of Chief Cloud Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and Chief Product Officer.
- Splunk Delivers State of Observability and Security Reports: Global research reveals that IT leaders’ early investments in observability lead to improvements in performance, customer experience and bottom line. As well, security strategy evolution is necessary to address the increasing complexity of hybrid, multicloud infrastructures as supply chain attacks and remote work continues.
Financial Outlook
The company is providing the following guidance for its fiscal third quarter 2022 (ending October 31, 2021):
- Cloud ARR is expected to be between $1.10 billion and $1.11 billion.
- Total ARR is expected to be between $2.8 billion and $2.825 billion.
- Total revenues are expected to be between $625 million and $650 million.
- Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between negative 15% and negative 20%.
The company is providing the following guidance for its fiscal year 2022 (ending January 31, 2022):
- Cloud ARR is expected to be between $1.305 billion and $1.330 billion.
- Total ARR is expected to be between $3.085 billion and $3.135 billion.
- Total revenues are expected to be between $2.53 billion and $2.60 billion.
- Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between negative 14% and negative 17%.
- Operating Cash Flow is expected to be approximately $100 million.
All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this “Financial Outlook” section exclude estimates for stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax, acquisition-related adjustments, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring and facility exit charges and capitalized software development costs.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of these costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. The company has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for its fiscal second quarter 2022 non-GAAP results included in this press release.
Conference Call and Webcast
|Splunk Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended July 31,
|
|
Six Months Ended July 31,
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|Revenues
|Cloud services
|
$
|
217,422
|
|
$
|
125,870
|
|
$
|
411,380
|
|
$
|
238,022
|
|License
|
|
219,600
|
|
|
176,814
|
|
|
362,881
|
|
|
325,199
|
|Maintenance and services
|
|
168,721
|
|
|
188,974
|
|
|
333,533
|
|
|
362,514
|
|Total revenues
|
|
605,743
|
|
|
491,658
|
|
|
1,107,794
|
|
|
925,735
|
|Cost of revenues
|Cloud services
|
|
98,016
|
|
|
59,728
|
|
|
186,101
|
|
|
113,218
|
|License
|
|
2,459
|
|
|
5,474
|
|
|
6,749
|
|
|
11,540
|
|Maintenance and services
|
|
82,932
|
|
|
66,850
|
|
|
162,463
|
|
|
135,911
|
|Total cost of revenues
|
|
183,407
|
|
|
132,052
|
|
|
355,313
|
|
|
260,669
|
|Gross profit
|
|
422,336
|
|
|
359,606
|
|
|
752,481
|
|
|
665,066
|
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|
|
259,709
|
|
|
197,297
|
|
|
506,907
|
|
|
389,421
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
382,129
|
|
|
323,687
|
|
|
738,237
|
|
|
642,911
|
|General and administrative
|
|
124,928
|
|
|
78,081
|
|
|
287,114
|
|
|
160,805
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
766,766
|
|
|
599,065
|
|
|
1,532,258
|
|
|
1,193,137
|
|Operating loss
|
|
(344,430
|
)
|
|
(239,459
|
)
|
|
(779,777
|
)
|
|
(528,071
|
)
|Interest and other income (expense), net
|Interest income
|
|
507
|
|
|
3,581
|
|
|
886
|
|
|
10,056
|
|Interest expense
|
|
(39,013
|
)
|
|
(30,148
|
)
|
|
(72,603
|
)
|
|
(54,585
|
)
|Other income (expense), net
|
|
1,146
|
|
|
5,917
|
|
|
(77
|
)
|
|
5,243
|
|Total interest and other income (expense), net
|
|
(37,360
|
)
|
|
(20,650
|
)
|
|
(71,794
|
)
|
|
(39,286
|
)
|Loss before income taxes
|
|
(381,790
|
)
|
|
(260,109
|
)
|
|
(851,571
|
)
|
|
(567,357
|
)
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
2,161
|
|
|
1,213
|
|
|
3,381
|
|
|
(456
|
)
|Net loss
|
$
|
(383,951
|
)
|
$
|
(261,322
|
)
|
$
|
(854,952
|
)
|
$
|
(566,901
|
)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share
|
$
|
(2.34
|
)
|
$
|
(1.64
|
)
|
$
|
(5.23
|
)
|
$
|
(3.58
|
)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
|
|
164,018
|
|
|
158,952
|
|
|
163,615
|
|
|
158,241
|
|Splunk Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|July 31, 2021
|January 31, 2021
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
2,231,165
|
|
$
|
1,771,064
|
|Investments, current
|
|
267,035
|
|
|
87,847
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
882,436
|
|
|
1,114,199
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
171,261
|
|
|
162,939
|
|Deferred commissions, current
|
|
100,774
|
|
|
136,331
|
|Total current assets
|
|
3,652,671
|
|
|
3,272,380
|
|Investments, non-current
|
|
36,889
|
|
|
13,728
|
|Accounts receivable, non-current
|
|
194,630
|
|
|
347,202
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
239,066
|
|
|
356,296
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
132,841
|
|
|
182,780
|
|Intangible assets, net
|
|
192,904
|
|
|
206,153
|
|Goodwill
|
|
1,401,628
|
|
|
1,334,888
|
|Deferred commissions, non-current
|
|
104,284
|
|
|
69,637
|
|Other assets
|
|
91,411
|
|
|
85,422
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
6,046,324
|
|
$
|
5,868,486
|
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
45,789
|
|
$
|
9,319
|
|Accrued compensation
|
|
302,156
|
|
|
281,986
|
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
240,994
|
|
|
202,959
|
|Deferred revenue, current
|
|
954,070
|
|
|
1,030,484
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
1,543,009
|
|
|
1,524,748
|
|Convertible senior notes, net
|
|
3,054,463
|
|
|
2,302,635
|
|Operating lease liabilities
|
|
219,242
|
|
|
330,970
|
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|
|
80,539
|
|
|
110,418
|
|Other liabilities, non-current
|
|
14,406
|
|
|
5,710
|
|Total non-current liabilities
|
|
3,368,650
|
|
|
2,749,733
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
4,911,659
|
|
|
4,274,481
|
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|
|
165
|
|
|
163
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(864
|
)
|
|
(592
|
)
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
4,689,282
|
|
|
4,063,885
|
|Treasury stock
|
|
(229,515
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
(3,324,403
|
)
|
|
(2,469,451
|
)
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
1,134,665
|
|
|
1,594,005
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
6,046,324
|
|
$
|
5,868,486
|
|Splunk Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended July 31,
|Six Months Ended July 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|
$
|
(383,951
|
)
|
$
|
(261,322
|
)
|
$
|
(854,952
|
)
|
$
|
(566,901
|
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
24,829
|
|
|
22,191
|
|
|
50,625
|
|
|
42,685
|
|Amortization of deferred commissions
|
|
35,669
|
|
|
34,242
|
|
|
77,983
|
|
|
61,120
|
|Amortization of investment premiums (accretion of discounts), net
|
|
382
|
|
|
(252
|
)
|
|
432
|
|
|
(944
|
)
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
|
31,226
|
|
|
24,322
|
|
|
57,784
|
|
|
44,738
|
|Gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes
|
|
-
|
|
|
(6,952
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(6,952
|
)
|Repurchase of convertible senior notes attributable to the accreted interest related to debt discount
|
|
-
|
|
|
(22,149
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(22,149
|
)
|Loss on lease termination
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
52,524
|
|
|
-
|
|Non-cash operating lease costs
|
|
(1,565
|
)
|
|
5,228
|
|
|
571
|
|
|
15,759
|
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
204,780
|
|
|
154,873
|
|
|
387,197
|
|
|
313,691
|
|Disposal of property and equipment
|
|
33
|
|
|
476
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
981
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
835
|
|
|
257
|
|
|
(294
|
)
|
|
(644
|
)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
(109,548
|
)
|
|
(142,838
|
)
|
|
384,798
|
|
|
184,261
|
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
83,327
|
|
|
17,339
|
|
|
(14,842
|
)
|
|
12,493
|
|Deferred commissions
|
|
(47,508
|
)
|
|
(37,939
|
)
|
|
(77,073
|
)
|
|
(60,154
|
)
|Accounts payable
|
|
(3,140
|
)
|
|
15,627
|
|
|
19,698
|
|
|
22,963
|
|Accrued compensation
|
|
74,247
|
|
|
36,331
|
|
|
20,170
|
|
|
(61,378
|
)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
11,395
|
|
|
8,773
|
|
|
17,817
|
|
|
(1,294
|
)
|Deferred revenue
|
|
23,069
|
|
|
(18,283
|
)
|
|
(107,731
|
)
|
|
(102,307
|
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
(55,920
|
)
|
|
(170,076
|
)
|
|
14,740
|
|
|
(124,032
|
)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of investments
|
|
(269,352
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(289,573
|
)
|
|
(87,135
|
)
|Maturities of investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
242,902
|
|
|
87,766
|
|
|
497,725
|
|Acquisition, net of cash acquired
|
|
(80,333
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(80,333
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(3,510
|
)
|
|
(11,060
|
)
|
|
(4,363
|
)
|
|
(25,816
|
)
|Capitalized software development costs
|
|
(2,082
|
)
|
|
(3,585
|
)
|
|
(5,148
|
)
|
|
(7,133
|
)
|Other investment activities
|
|
(1,293
|
)
|
|
(511
|
)
|
|
(1,168
|
)
|
|
(2,886
|
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
(356,570
|
)
|
|
227,746
|
|
|
(292,819
|
)
|
|
374,755
|
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|
|
636
|
|
|
1,253
|
|
|
1,174
|
|
|
2,671
|
|Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
|
|
48,246
|
|
|
44,214
|
|
|
48,246
|
|
|
44,214
|
|Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs
|
|
982,749
|
|
|
1,246,544
|
|
|
982,749
|
|
|
1,246,544
|
|Purchase of capped calls
|
|
-
|
|
|
(137,379
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(137,379
|
)
|Partial repurchase of convertible senior notes
|
|
-
|
|
|
(668,929
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(668,929
|
)
|Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(192,208
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(192,208
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
|
(40,966
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(101,781
|
)
|
|
(49,228
|
)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
798,457
|
|
|
485,703
|
|
|
738,180
|
|
|
437,893
|
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,015
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
626
|
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
385,967
|
|
|
545,388
|
|
|
460,101
|
|
|
689,242
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
1,845,198
|
|
|
922,507
|
|
|
1,771,064
|
|
|
778,653
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
2,231,165
|
|
$
|
1,467,895
|
|
$
|
2,231,165
|
|
$
|
1,467,895
|
Splunk Inc.
Operating Metrics
Total Annual Recurring Revenue (“Total ARR”) represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active cloud services, term license and maintenance contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (“Cloud ARR”) represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active cloud services contracts at the end of a reporting period. Each contract is annualized by dividing the contract value by the number of days in the contract term and then multiplying by 365.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations
To supplement Splunk’s condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), Splunk provides investors with the following non-GAAP financial measures: cloud services cost of revenues, cloud services gross margin, cost of revenues, gross margin, research and development expense, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, operating income (loss), operating margin, income tax provision (benefit), net income (loss), net income (loss) per share and free cash flow (collectively the “non-GAAP financial measures”). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude all or a combination of the following (as reflected in the following reconciliation tables): expenses related to stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related adjustments, restructuring and facility exit charges, capitalized software development costs and non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes. The non-GAAP financial measures are also adjusted for Splunk's estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income (loss). To determine the estimated non-GAAP tax rate, Splunk evaluates financial projections based on its non-GAAP results and the tax effect of those projections. The estimated non-GAAP tax rate takes into account many factors including our operating structure and tax positions. The non-GAAP tax rate applied to the three and six months ended July 31, 2021 was 20%. The applicable fiscal 2021 tax rates are noted in the reconciliations. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures include free cash flow, which represents operating cash flow less purchases of property and equipment. Splunk considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated or used by the business.
Splunk excludes stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding Splunk’s operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between Splunk’s operating results and those of other companies. Splunk excludes employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock plans in order for investors to see the full effect that excluding that stock-based compensation expense had on Splunk’s operating results. These expenses are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of Splunk’s common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of Splunk’s business. Splunk also excludes amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related adjustments, restructuring and facility exit charges, capitalized software development costs and non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes from the applicable non-GAAP financial measures because these adjustments are considered by management to be outside of Splunk’s core operating results.
There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by Splunk’s competitors and exclude expenses that may have a material impact upon Splunk’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be, for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Splunk’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to Splunk’s employees. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Splunk uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Splunk believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about Splunk’s operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons to competitors’ operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement and be viewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures.
The following tables reconcile Splunk’s GAAP results to Splunk’s non-GAAP results included in this press release.
|Splunk Inc.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Cash Provided by (Used In) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
|
Three Months Ended July 31,
|
Six Months Ended July 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$
|
(55,920
|
)
|
$
|
(170,076
|
)
|
$
|
14,740
|
|
$
|
(124,032
|
)
|Less purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(3,510
|
)
|
|
(11,060
|
)
|
|
(4,363
|
)
|
|
(25,816
|
)
|Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
(59,430
|
)
|
$
|
(181,136
|
)
|
$
|
10,377
|
|
$
|
(149,848
|
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
$
|
(356,570
|
)
|
$
|
227,746
|
|
$
|
(292,819
|
)
|
$
|
374,755
|
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|
$
|
798,457
|
|
$
|
485,703
|
|
$
|
738,180
|
|
$
|
437,893
|
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended July 31, 2021
|GAAP
|
Stock-based
compensation and
related employer
payroll tax
|
Amortization of
intangible assets
|
Acquisition-
related
adjustments
|
Restructuring and
facility exit
charges
|
Capitalized
software
development
costs
|
Non-cash interest
expense related to
convertible senior
notes
|
Income tax
adjustment (2)
|Non-GAAP
|Cloud services cost of revenues
|
$
|
98,016
|
|
$
|
(4,698
|
)
|
$
|
(7,299
|
)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(594
|
)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
85,425
|
|Cloud services gross margin
|
|
54.9
|
%
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
60.7
|
%
|Cost of revenues
|
|
183,407
|
|
|
(22,295
|
)
|
|
(9,758
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(594
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
150,760
|
|Gross margin
|
|
69.7
|
%
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
75.1
|
%
|Research and development
|
|
259,709
|
|
|
(82,191
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,081
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
179,599
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
382,129
|
|
|
(65,613
|
)
|
|
(5,101
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(613
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
310,802
|
|General and administrative
|
|
124,928
|
|
|
(38,099
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(957
|
)
|
|
6
|
|
|
(533
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
85,345
|
|Operating loss
|
|
(344,430
|
)
|
|
208,198
|
|
|
14,859
|
|
|
957
|
|
|
607
|
|
|
(954
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(120,763
|
)
|Operating margin
|
|
(56.9
|
)%
|
|
34.4
|
%
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
(19.9
|
)%
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
2,161
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(27,540
|
)
|
|
(25,379
|
)
|Net loss
|
$
|
(383,951
|
)
|
$
|
208,198
|
|
$
|
14,859
|
|
$
|
957
|
|
$
|
607
|
|
$
|
(954
|
)
|
$
|
31,227
|
|
$
|
27,540
|
|
$
|
(101,517
|
)
|Net loss per share (1)
|
$
|
(2.34
|
)
|
$
|
1.27
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
$
|
(0.62
|
)
|(1) Calculated based on 164,018 weighted-average shares of common stock.
|(2) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended July 31, 2020
|GAAP
|
Stock-based
compensation and
related employer
payroll tax
|
Amortization of
intangible assets
|
Restructuring and
facility exit charges
|
Capitalized
software
development
costs
|
Non-cash interest
expense related to
convertible senior
notes
|
Income tax
adjustment (2)
|Non-GAAP
|Cloud services cost of revenues
|
$
|
59,728
|
|
$
|
(2,812
|
)
|
$
|
(5,290
|
)
|
$
|
(229
|
)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
51,397
|
|Cloud services gross margin
|
|
52.5
|
%
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
59.2
|
%
|Cost of revenues
|
|
132,052
|
|
|
(14,653
|
)
|
|
(10,511
|
)
|
|
(497
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
106,391
|
|Gross margin
|
|
73.1
|
%
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
78.4
|
%
|Research and development
|
|
197,297
|
|
|
(68,102
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2,884
|
)
|
|
3,585
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
129,896
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
323,687
|
|
|
(52,865
|
)
|
|
(4,333
|
)
|
|
(1,168
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
265,321
|
|General and administrative
|
|
78,081
|
|
|
(24,553
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(518
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
53,010
|
|Operating loss
|
|
(239,459
|
)
|
|
160,173
|
|
|
14,844
|
|
|
5,067
|
|
|
(3,585
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(62,960
|
)
|Operating margin
|
|
(48.7
|
)%
|
|
32.6
|
%
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
(0.7
|
)%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
(12.8
|
)%
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
1,213
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(14,366
|
)
|
|
(13,153
|
)
|Net loss
|
$
|
(261,322
|
)
|
$
|
160,173
|
|
$
|
14,844
|
|
$
|
5,543
|
|
(3)
|
$
|
(3,585
|
)
|
$
|
17,369
|
|
(4)
|
$
|
14,366
|
|
$
|
(52,612
|
)
|Net loss per share (1)
|
$
|
(1.64
|
)
|
$
|
1.01
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
$
|
(0.33
|
)
|(1) Calculated based on 158,952 weighted-average shares of common stock.
|(2) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.
|(3) Includes a $0.5 million loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment.
|(4) Includes non-cash interest expense of $24.3 million and a $7.0 million non-recurring gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Six Months Ended July 31, 2021
|GAAP
|
Stock-based
compensation and
related employer
payroll tax
|
Amortization of
intangible assets
|
Acquisition-
related
adjustments
|
Restructuring and
facility exit
charges
|
Capitalized
software
development
costs
|
Non-cash interest
expense related to
convertible senior
notes
|
Income tax
adjustment (2)
|Non-GAAP
|Cloud services cost of revenues
|
$
|
186,101
|
|
$
|
(8,368
|
)
|
$
|
(14,040
|
)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(1,188
|
)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
162,505
|
|Cloud services gross margin
|
|
54.8
|
%
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
60.5
|
%
|Cost of revenues
|
|
355,313
|
|
|
(40,617
|
)
|
|
(19,826
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,188
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
293,682
|
|Gross margin
|
|
67.9
|
%
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
73.5
|
%
|Research and development
|
|
506,907
|
|
|
(162,465
|
)
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5,149
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
349,565
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
738,237
|
|
|
(123,331
|
)
|
|
(9,847
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(613
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
604,446
|
|General and administrative
|
|
287,114
|
|
|
(71,787
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(957
|
)
|
|
(55,228
|
)
|
|
(709
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
158,433
|
|Operating loss
|
|
(779,777
|
)
|
|
398,200
|
|
|
29,699
|
|
|
957
|
|
|
55,841
|
|
|
(3,252
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(298,332
|
)
|Operating margin
|
|
(70.4
|
)%
|
|
35.9
|
%
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
(26.9
|
)%
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
3,381
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(65,849
|
)
|
|
(62,468
|
)
|Net loss
|
$
|
(854,952
|
)
|
$
|
398,200
|
|
$
|
29,699
|
|
$
|
957
|
|
$
|
55,841
|
|
$
|
(3,252
|
)
|
$
|
57,786
|
|
$
|
65,849
|
|
$
|
(249,872
|
)
|Net loss per share (1)
|
$
|
(5.23
|
)
|
$
|
2.44
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
$
|
(1.53
|
)
|(1) Calculated based on 163,615 weighted-average shares of common stock.
|(2) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Six Months Ended July 31, 2020
|GAAP
|
Stock-based
compensation and
related employer
payroll tax
|
Amortization of
intangible assets
|
Restructuring and
facility exit charges
|
Capitalized
software
development
costs
|
Non-cash interest
expense related to
convertible senior
notes
|
Income tax
adjustment (2)
|Non-GAAP
|Cloud services cost of revenues
|
$
|
113,218
|
|
$
|
(5,202
|
)
|
$
|
(10,296
|
)
|
$
|
(229
|
)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
97,491
|
|Cloud services gross margin
|
|
52.4
|
%
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
59.0
|
%
|Cost of revenues
|
|
260,669
|
|
|
(28,635
|
)
|
|
(20,884
|
)
|
|
(497
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
210,653
|
|Gross margin
|
|
71.8
|
%
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
77.2
|
%
|Research and development
|
|
389,421
|
|
|
(139,367
|
)
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
(2,884
|
)
|
|
7,133
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
254,278
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
642,911
|
|
|
(112,287
|
)
|
|
(8,666
|
)
|
|
(1,168
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
520,790
|
|General and administrative
|
|
160,805
|
|
|
(46,198
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(518
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
114,089
|
|Operating loss
|
|
(528,071
|
)
|
|
326,487
|
|
|
29,575
|
|
|
5,067
|
|
|
(7,133
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(174,075
|
)
|Operating margin
|
|
(57.0
|
)%
|
|
35.3
|
%
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
(0.8
|
)%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
(18.8
|
)%
|Income tax benefit
|
|
(456
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(34,564
|
)
|
|
(35,020
|
)
|Net loss
|
$
|
(566,901
|
)
|
$
|
326,487
|
|
$
|
29,575
|
|
$
|
5,543
|
|
(3)
|
$
|
(7,133
|
)
|
$
|
37,785
|
|
(4)
|
$
|
34,564
|
|
$
|
(140,080
|
)
|Net loss per share (1)
|
$
|
(3.58
|
)
|
$
|
2.05
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
(0.89
|
)
|(1) Calculated based on 158,241 weighted-average shares of common stock.
|(2) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.
|(3) Includes a $0.5 million loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment.
|(4) Includes non-cash interest expense of $44.7 million and a $7.0 million non-recurring gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes.
