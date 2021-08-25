Splunk Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cloud ARR was $976 million, up 72% year-over-year.

Total ARR was $2.63 billion, up 37% year-over-year.

Cloud revenue was $217 million, up 73% year-over-year.

Total revenues were $606 million, up 23% year-over-year.

234 customers with Cloud ARR greater than $1 million, up 100% year-over-year.

582 customers with Total ARR greater than $1 million, up 47% year-over-year.

“Our team delivered another strong quarter, validating the high strategic value we deliver to the world’s largest and most dynamic organizations,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO of Splunk. “We doubled the number of customers with Cloud ARR of $1 million dollars or more as workloads and data continue to shift to cloud. Our second quarter execution was broad-based with each of our major geographic regions exceeding our own expectations as more and more customers around the world rely on Splunk and our market-leading data platform and cloud-based capabilities.”

“We delivered another quarter of high growth with Total ARR of $2.63 billion dollars, up 37% year-over-year,” said Jason Child, Chief Financial Officer, Splunk. “We outperformed in the first half of the year and are well-positioned heading into the second half. We expect $1.3 billion of Cloud ARR and Total ARR of well over $3 billion by fiscal year end as we help our customers accelerate their digital transformations.”

Business Highlights:

New and Expansion Customers Include: Arlo, Chartis Group LLC, Fujitsu, Hiscox Underwriting Group Services Limited, Intel Corporation, N-able Technologies, Inc., Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV), and Rover Group, Inc.

New Cloud-based Platforms Help Customers Maximize the Value from their Data: Splunk launched the Splunk Observability Cloud, Splunk IT Cloud, and Splunk Security Cloud to help organizations safely conquer complexity and fast-track cloud transformation. In addition, Splunk completed the acquisition of TruSTAR, a cloud-native security company offering a data-centric intelligence platform.

Splunk launched the Splunk Observability Cloud, Splunk IT Cloud, and Splunk Security Cloud to help organizations safely conquer complexity and fast-track cloud transformation. In addition, Splunk completed the acquisition of TruSTAR, a cloud-native security company offering a data-centric intelligence platform. Silver Lake Investment: Silver Lake Partners, a global leader in technology investing, made a $1 billion investment in Splunk senior notes to support the continued transformation of Splunk’s business and management of the company’s capital structure, including Splunk’s $1 billion share buyback program. Kenneth Hao, Chairman and Managing Partner of Silver Lake, was also appointed to Splunk’s Board of Directors.

Silver Lake Partners, a global leader in technology investing, made a $1 billion investment in Splunk senior notes to support the continued transformation of Splunk’s business and management of the company’s capital structure, including Splunk’s $1 billion share buyback program. Kenneth Hao, Chairman and Managing Partner of Silver Lake, was also appointed to Splunk’s Board of Directors. Splunk Ranks First in Both IT and Security Market Share Reports By Gartner, Inc.: Splunk leads IT Operations Management (ITOM) Performance Analysis and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) market share rankings for the second and third consecutive year in 2020 reports.*

Splunk leads IT Operations Management (ITOM) Performance Analysis and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) market share rankings for the second and third consecutive year in 2020 reports.* Splunk Expands Executive Bench and Technical Leadership: Splunk welcomed Shawn Bice as president of Products and Technology and appointed executives to the positions of Chief Cloud Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and Chief Product Officer.

Splunk welcomed Shawn Bice as president of Products and Technology and appointed executives to the positions of Chief Cloud Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and Chief Product Officer. Splunk Delivers State of Observability and Security Reports: Global research reveals that IT leaders’ early investments in observability lead to improvements in performance, customer experience and bottom line. As well, security strategy evolution is necessary to address the increasing complexity of hybrid, multicloud infrastructures as supply chain attacks and remote work continues.

Financial Outlook

The company is providing the following guidance for its fiscal third quarter 2022 (ending October 31, 2021):

Cloud ARR is expected to be between $1.10 billion and $1.11 billion.

Total ARR is expected to be between $2.8 billion and $2.825 billion.

Total revenues are expected to be between $625 million and $650 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between negative 15% and negative 20%.

The company is providing the following guidance for its fiscal year 2022 (ending January 31, 2022):

Cloud ARR is expected to be between $1.305 billion and $1.330 billion.

Total ARR is expected to be between $3.085 billion and $3.135 billion.

Total revenues are expected to be between $2.53 billion and $2.60 billion.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between negative 14% and negative 17%.

Operating Cash Flow is expected to be approximately $100 million.

All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this “Financial Outlook” section exclude estimates for stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax, acquisition-related adjustments, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring and facility exit charges and capitalized software development costs.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of these costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. The company has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for its fiscal second quarter 2022 non-GAAP results included in this press release.

Conference Call and Webcast

Splunk’s executive management team will host a conference call today beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (866) 501-1535. International parties may access the call by dialing (216) 672-5582. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through Splunk’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.splunk.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through September 1, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 and referencing Conference ID 2160425.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding Splunk’s guidance for total ARR, cloud ARR, revenue and non-GAAP operating margin targets for the company’s fiscal third quarter and fiscal year 2022 and operating cash flow for the company’s fiscal year 2022 in the paragraphs under “Financial Outlook” above and elsewhere in this press release, statements regarding our market opportunity, including trends in the pace of customer digital and cloud transformation; our global presence and trends in customer demand, engagement and bookings; the growth of our cloud business; the market for data-related products and the importance of data and our ability to leverage these trends; our strategy, technology and product innovation; expectations for our industry, business and products, such as our business model, customer demand, our partner relationships, customer success and feedback, expanding use of Splunk by customers, and expected benefits and scale of our products. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: risks associated with Splunk’s rapid growth, particularly outside of the United States; Splunk’s inability to realize value from its significant investments in the company’s business, including product and service innovations and through acquisitions; Splunk’s shift from sales of licenses to sales of cloud services which impacts the timing of revenue and margins; a shift from generally invoicing multi-year contracts upfront to invoicing on an annual basis, which impacts cash collections; Splunk’s transition to a multi-product software and services business; Splunk’s inability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies; Splunk’s inability to service its debt obligations or other adverse effects related to the company’s convertible notes; the emergence of new COVID-19 variants such as the Delta variant, the impact of new variants such as the Delta variant and related public health measures on our business, as well as the impact of new variants such as the Delta variant on the overall economic environment, including customer buying capacity, urgency and patterns; and general market, political, economic, business and competitive market conditions.

Additional information on potential factors that could affect Splunk’s financial results is included in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2021, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Splunk’s other filings with the SEC. Splunk does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

*Gartner, Inc., Market Share Analysis: ITOM, Performance Analysis Software, Worldwide, 2020; Laurie Wurster and Shailendra Upadhyay, June 11, 2021; Gartner, Inc., Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide 2020, Neha Gupta et al, April 14, 2021

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

Splunk Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Cloud services $ 217,422 $ 125,870 $ 411,380 $ 238,022 License 219,600 176,814 362,881 325,199 Maintenance and services 168,721 188,974 333,533 362,514 Total revenues 605,743 491,658 1,107,794 925,735 Cost of revenues Cloud services 98,016 59,728 186,101 113,218 License 2,459 5,474 6,749 11,540 Maintenance and services 82,932 66,850 162,463 135,911 Total cost of revenues 183,407 132,052 355,313 260,669 Gross profit 422,336 359,606 752,481 665,066 Operating expenses Research and development 259,709 197,297 506,907 389,421 Sales and marketing 382,129 323,687 738,237 642,911 General and administrative 124,928 78,081 287,114 160,805 Total operating expenses 766,766 599,065 1,532,258 1,193,137 Operating loss (344,430 ) (239,459 ) (779,777 ) (528,071 ) Interest and other income (expense), net Interest income 507 3,581 886 10,056 Interest expense (39,013 ) (30,148 ) (72,603 ) (54,585 ) Other income (expense), net 1,146 5,917 (77 ) 5,243 Total interest and other income (expense), net (37,360 ) (20,650 ) (71,794 ) (39,286 ) Loss before income taxes (381,790 ) (260,109 ) (851,571 ) (567,357 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 2,161 1,213 3,381 (456 ) Net loss $ (383,951 ) $ (261,322 ) $ (854,952 ) $ (566,901 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (2.34 ) $ (1.64 ) $ (5.23 ) $ (3.58 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 164,018 158,952 163,615 158,241

Splunk Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) July 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,231,165 $ 1,771,064 Investments, current 267,035 87,847 Accounts receivable, net 882,436 1,114,199 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 171,261 162,939 Deferred commissions, current 100,774 136,331 Total current assets 3,652,671 3,272,380 Investments, non-current 36,889 13,728 Accounts receivable, non-current 194,630 347,202 Operating lease right-of-use assets 239,066 356,296 Property and equipment, net 132,841 182,780 Intangible assets, net 192,904 206,153 Goodwill 1,401,628 1,334,888 Deferred commissions, non-current 104,284 69,637 Other assets 91,411 85,422 Total assets $ 6,046,324 $ 5,868,486 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 45,789 $ 9,319 Accrued compensation 302,156 281,986 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 240,994 202,959 Deferred revenue, current 954,070 1,030,484 Total current liabilities 1,543,009 1,524,748 Convertible senior notes, net 3,054,463 2,302,635 Operating lease liabilities 219,242 330,970 Deferred revenue, non-current 80,539 110,418 Other liabilities, non-current 14,406 5,710 Total non-current liabilities 3,368,650 2,749,733 Total liabilities 4,911,659 4,274,481 Stockholders' equity Common stock 165 163 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (864 ) (592 ) Additional paid-in capital 4,689,282 4,063,885 Treasury stock (229,515 ) - Accumulated deficit (3,324,403 ) (2,469,451 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,134,665 1,594,005 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,046,324 $ 5,868,486

Splunk Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (383,951 ) $ (261,322 ) $ (854,952 ) $ (566,901 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,829 22,191 50,625 42,685 Amortization of deferred commissions 35,669 34,242 77,983 61,120 Amortization of investment premiums (accretion of discounts), net 382 (252 ) 432 (944 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 31,226 24,322 57,784 44,738 Gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes - (6,952 ) - (6,952 ) Repurchase of convertible senior notes attributable to the accreted interest related to debt discount - (22,149 ) - (22,149 ) Loss on lease termination - - 52,524 - Non-cash operating lease costs (1,565 ) 5,228 571 15,759 Stock-based compensation 204,780 154,873 387,197 313,691 Disposal of property and equipment 33 476 33 981 Deferred income taxes 835 257 (294 ) (644 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable, net (109,548 ) (142,838 ) 384,798 184,261 Prepaid expenses and other assets 83,327 17,339 (14,842 ) 12,493 Deferred commissions (47,508 ) (37,939 ) (77,073 ) (60,154 ) Accounts payable (3,140 ) 15,627 19,698 22,963 Accrued compensation 74,247 36,331 20,170 (61,378 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,395 8,773 17,817 (1,294 ) Deferred revenue 23,069 (18,283 ) (107,731 ) (102,307 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (55,920 ) (170,076 ) 14,740 (124,032 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments (269,352 ) - (289,573 ) (87,135 ) Maturities of investments - 242,902 87,766 497,725 Acquisition, net of cash acquired (80,333 ) - (80,333 ) - Purchases of property and equipment (3,510 ) (11,060 ) (4,363 ) (25,816 ) Capitalized software development costs (2,082 ) (3,585 ) (5,148 ) (7,133 ) Other investment activities (1,293 ) (511 ) (1,168 ) (2,886 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (356,570 ) 227,746 (292,819 ) 374,755 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 636 1,253 1,174 2,671 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 48,246 44,214 48,246 44,214 Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 982,749 1,246,544 982,749 1,246,544 Purchase of capped calls - (137,379 ) - (137,379 ) Partial repurchase of convertible senior notes - (668,929 ) - (668,929 ) Repurchases of common stock (192,208 ) - (192,208 ) - Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (40,966 ) - (101,781 ) (49,228 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 798,457 485,703 738,180 437,893 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents - 2,015 - 626 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 385,967 545,388 460,101 689,242 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,845,198 922,507 1,771,064 778,653 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,231,165 $ 1,467,895 $ 2,231,165 $ 1,467,895

Splunk Inc.

Operating Metrics

Total Annual Recurring Revenue (“Total ARR”) represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active cloud services, term license and maintenance contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (“Cloud ARR”) represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active cloud services contracts at the end of a reporting period. Each contract is annualized by dividing the contract value by the number of days in the contract term and then multiplying by 365.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

To supplement Splunk’s condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), Splunk provides investors with the following non-GAAP financial measures: cloud services cost of revenues, cloud services gross margin, cost of revenues, gross margin, research and development expense, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, operating income (loss), operating margin, income tax provision (benefit), net income (loss), net income (loss) per share and free cash flow (collectively the “non-GAAP financial measures”). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude all or a combination of the following (as reflected in the following reconciliation tables): expenses related to stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related adjustments, restructuring and facility exit charges, capitalized software development costs and non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes. The non-GAAP financial measures are also adjusted for Splunk's estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income (loss). To determine the estimated non-GAAP tax rate, Splunk evaluates financial projections based on its non-GAAP results and the tax effect of those projections. The estimated non-GAAP tax rate takes into account many factors including our operating structure and tax positions. The non-GAAP tax rate applied to the three and six months ended July 31, 2021 was 20%. The applicable fiscal 2021 tax rates are noted in the reconciliations. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures include free cash flow, which represents operating cash flow less purchases of property and equipment. Splunk considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated or used by the business.

Splunk excludes stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding Splunk’s operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between Splunk’s operating results and those of other companies. Splunk excludes employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock plans in order for investors to see the full effect that excluding that stock-based compensation expense had on Splunk’s operating results. These expenses are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of Splunk’s common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of Splunk’s business. Splunk also excludes amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related adjustments, restructuring and facility exit charges, capitalized software development costs and non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes from the applicable non-GAAP financial measures because these adjustments are considered by management to be outside of Splunk’s core operating results.

There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by Splunk’s competitors and exclude expenses that may have a material impact upon Splunk’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be, for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Splunk’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to Splunk’s employees. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Splunk uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Splunk believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about Splunk’s operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons to competitors’ operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement and be viewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures.

The following tables reconcile Splunk’s GAAP results to Splunk’s non-GAAP results included in this press release.

Splunk Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Cash Provided by (Used In) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (55,920 ) $ (170,076 ) $ 14,740 $ (124,032 ) Less purchases of property and equipment (3,510 ) (11,060 ) (4,363 ) (25,816 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (59,430 ) $ (181,136 ) $ 10,377 $ (149,848 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (356,570 ) $ 227,746 $ (292,819 ) $ 374,755 Net cash provided by financing activities $ 798,457 $ 485,703 $ 738,180 $ 437,893

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 GAAP Stock-based

compensation and

related employer

payroll tax Amortization of

intangible assets Acquisition-

related

adjustments Restructuring and

facility exit

charges Capitalized

software

development

costs Non-cash interest

expense related to

convertible senior

notes Income tax

adjustment (2) Non-GAAP Cloud services cost of revenues $ 98,016 $ (4,698 ) $ (7,299 ) $ - $ - $ (594 ) $ - $ - $ 85,425 Cloud services gross margin 54.9 % 2.2 % 3.4 % - % - % 0.2 % - % - % 60.7 % Cost of revenues 183,407 (22,295 ) (9,758 ) - - (594 ) - - 150,760 Gross margin 69.7 % 3.7 % 1.6 % - % - % 0.1 % - % - % 75.1 % Research and development 259,709 (82,191 ) - - - 2,081 - - 179,599 Sales and marketing 382,129 (65,613 ) (5,101 ) - (613 ) - - - 310,802 General and administrative 124,928 (38,099 ) - (957 ) 6 (533 ) - - 85,345 Operating loss (344,430 ) 208,198 14,859 957 607 (954 ) - - (120,763 ) Operating margin (56.9 )% 34.4 % 2.5 % 0.2 % 0.1 % (0.2 )% - % - % (19.9 )% Income tax provision (benefit) 2,161 - - - - - - (27,540 ) (25,379 ) Net loss $ (383,951 ) $ 208,198 $ 14,859 $ 957 $ 607 $ (954 ) $ 31,227 $ 27,540 $ (101,517 ) Net loss per share (1) $ (2.34 ) $ 1.27 $ 0.09 $ 0.01 $ - $ (0.01 ) $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ (0.62 ) (1) Calculated based on 164,018 weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended July 31, 2020 GAAP Stock-based

compensation and

related employer

payroll tax Amortization of

intangible assets Restructuring and

facility exit charges Capitalized

software

development

costs Non-cash interest

expense related to

convertible senior

notes Income tax

adjustment (2) Non-GAAP Cloud services cost of revenues $ 59,728 $ (2,812 ) $ (5,290 ) $ (229 ) $ - $ - $ - $ 51,397 Cloud services gross margin 52.5 % 2.2 % 4.3 % 0.2 % - % - % - % 59.2 % Cost of revenues 132,052 (14,653 ) (10,511 ) (497 ) - - - 106,391 Gross margin 73.1 % 3.1 % 2.1 % 0.1 % - % - % - % 78.4 % Research and development 197,297 (68,102 ) - (2,884 ) 3,585 - - 129,896 Sales and marketing 323,687 (52,865 ) (4,333 ) (1,168 ) - - - 265,321 General and administrative 78,081 (24,553 ) - (518 ) - - - 53,010 Operating loss (239,459 ) 160,173 14,844 5,067 (3,585 ) - - (62,960 ) Operating margin (48.7 )% 32.6 % 3.0 % 1.0 % (0.7 )% - % - % (12.8 )% Income tax provision (benefit) 1,213 - - - - - (14,366 ) (13,153 ) Net loss $ (261,322 ) $ 160,173 $ 14,844 $ 5,543 (3) $ (3,585 ) $ 17,369 (4) $ 14,366 $ (52,612 ) Net loss per share (1) $ (1.64 ) $ 1.01 $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ (0.33 ) (1) Calculated based on 158,952 weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%. (3) Includes a $0.5 million loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment. (4) Includes non-cash interest expense of $24.3 million and a $7.0 million non-recurring gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 GAAP Stock-based

compensation and

related employer

payroll tax Amortization of

intangible assets Acquisition-

related

adjustments Restructuring and

facility exit

charges Capitalized

software

development

costs Non-cash interest

expense related to

convertible senior

notes Income tax

adjustment (2) Non-GAAP Cloud services cost of revenues $ 186,101 $ (8,368 ) $ (14,040 ) $ - $ - $ (1,188 ) $ - $ - $ 162,505 Cloud services gross margin 54.8 % 2.0 % 3.4 % - % - % 0.3 % - % - % 60.5 % Cost of revenues 355,313 (40,617 ) (19,826 ) - - (1,188 ) - - 293,682 Gross margin 67.9 % 3.7 % 1.8 % - % - % 0.1 % - % - % 73.5 % Research and development 506,907 (162,465 ) (26 ) - - 5,149 - - 349,565 Sales and marketing 738,237 (123,331 ) (9,847 ) - (613 ) - - - 604,446 General and administrative 287,114 (71,787 ) - (957 ) (55,228 ) (709 ) - - 158,433 Operating loss (779,777 ) 398,200 29,699 957 55,841 (3,252 ) - - (298,332 ) Operating margin (70.4 )% 35.9 % 2.7 % 0.1 % 5.0 % (0.2 )% - % - % (26.9 )% Income tax provision (benefit) 3,381 - - - - - - (65,849 ) (62,468 ) Net loss $ (854,952 ) $ 398,200 $ 29,699 $ 957 $ 55,841 $ (3,252 ) $ 57,786 $ 65,849 $ (249,872 ) Net loss per share (1) $ (5.23 ) $ 2.44 $ 0.18 $ 0.01 $ 0.34 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.35 $ 0.40 $ (1.53 ) (1) Calculated based on 163,615 weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Six Months Ended July 31, 2020 GAAP Stock-based

compensation and

related employer

payroll tax Amortization of

intangible assets Restructuring and

facility exit charges Capitalized

software

development

costs Non-cash interest

expense related to

convertible senior

notes Income tax

adjustment (2) Non-GAAP Cloud services cost of revenues $ 113,218 $ (5,202 ) $ (10,296 ) $ (229 ) $ - $ - $ - $ 97,491 Cloud services gross margin 52.4 % 2.2 % 4.3 % 0.1 % - % - % - % 59.0 % Cost of revenues 260,669 (28,635 ) (20,884 ) (497 ) - - - 210,653 Gross margin 71.8 % 3.0 % 2.3 % 0.1 % - % - % - % 77.2 % Research and development 389,421 (139,367 ) (25 ) (2,884 ) 7,133 - - 254,278 Sales and marketing 642,911 (112,287 ) (8,666 ) (1,168 ) - - - 520,790 General and administrative 160,805 (46,198 ) - (518 ) - - - 114,089 Operating loss (528,071 ) 326,487 29,575 5,067 (7,133 ) - - (174,075 ) Operating margin (57.0 )% 35.3 % 3.2 % 0.5 % (0.8 )% - % - % (18.8 )% Income tax benefit (456 ) - - - - - (34,564 ) (35,020 ) Net loss $ (566,901 ) $ 326,487 $ 29,575 $ 5,543 (3) $ (7,133 ) $ 37,785 (4) $ 34,564 $ (140,080 ) Net loss per share (1) $ (3.58 ) $ 2.05 $ 0.19 $ 0.04 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ (0.89 ) (1) Calculated based on 158,241 weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%. (3) Includes a $0.5 million loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment. (4) Includes non-cash interest expense of $44.7 million and a $7.0 million non-recurring gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005728/en/