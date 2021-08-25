checkAd

onsemi to Acquire GT Advanced Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 22:00  |  11   |   |   

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leading supplier of intelligent power and sensing technologies, and GT Advanced Technologies (“GTAT”), a producer of silicon carbide (SiC), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which onsemi will acquire GTAT for $415 million in cash.

Founded in 1994, GTAT has significant experience in crystalline growth, including SiC. SiC is a key material for next-generation semiconductors that provide technical benefits in SiC power switching devices, significantly improving system efficiency in electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging and energy infrastructure.

The transaction is expected to better position onsemi to secure and grow supply of SiC and meet rapidly growing customer demand for SiC-based solutions in the sustainable ecosystem, including EVs, EV charging and energy infrastructure. Combining onsemi’s manufacturing capabilities with GTAT’s technical expertise will accelerate SiC development and position onsemi to better serve customers as the sustainable ecosystem rapidly ramps up over the next decade. This enhanced SiC capability will allow onsemi to assure customers of supply of critical components and to further commercialize intelligent power technologies.

“This transaction reflects our confidence and stated commitment to meaningfully invest in silicon carbide solutions to support the creation of intelligent power and sensing technologies to help build a sustainable future,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and chief executive officer of onsemi. “We are focused on deepening our leadership and innovation in game-changing technologies that support the automotive and industrial sectors, and GTAT brings outstanding technical capabilities and expertise in developing wafering-ready silicon carbide, which we intend to accelerate and expand to better empower customers in our high-growth end markets. We look forward to welcoming GTAT’s talented employees to the onsemi team and driving innovation together.”

“Today’s announcement marks the start of a new chapter for GTAT and is a testament to the value created by the hard work and strength of our team,” said Greg Knight, president and chief executive officer of GTAT. “onsemi is strategically positioned to scale our capabilities, providing the resources and platform to maximize the potential of our cutting-edge production techniques and ensure we remain on the forefront of advanced crystalline growth.”

Seite 1 von 3
ON Semiconductor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

onsemi to Acquire GT Advanced Technologies onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leading supplier of intelligent power and sensing technologies, and GT Advanced Technologies (“GTAT”), a producer of silicon carbide (SiC), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which onsemi …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
CytoDyn Urges Shareholders to Ignore Proxy Cards from Rosenbaum/Patterson Group
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to ...
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Excerpt from Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Report
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” Proves Its Pedigree With Fans
Intelsat Achieves Support of Nearly 75% of Funded Debt on Comprehensive Financial Restructuring
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21onsemi: New Brand and Promise of Sustainable Future
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Marktkompass: 15.560 DAX unverändert | Flugtaxi Lilium | ON SEMICONDUCTOR | PELOTON | BIONTECH | SINOPHARM
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
03.08.21ON Semiconductor to Host Financial Analyst Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21ON Semiconductor Reports Record Revenue and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share for Second Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21ON Semiconductor 16 Mp XGS Sensor Brings High Quality, Low Power Imaging to Factory Automation and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten