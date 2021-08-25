Caribou Biosciences Appoints Nancy Whiting, Pharm.D., to its Board of Directors

“I am delighted to welcome Nancy to our board of directors,” said Rachel Haurwitz, Ph.D., Caribou’s president and chief executive officer. “She has significant experience in all phases of drug development and commercialization with particular expertise in oncology, which is highly relevant to Caribou as we advance our pipeline of chRDNA-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the potential treatment of a variety of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.”

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has appointed Nancy Whiting, Pharm.D., to its board of directors. Dr. Whiting brings over 17 years of biotechnology industry expertise in drug and portfolio development, as well as significant strategic leadership experience.

“I am excited by the prospects of Caribou’s differentiated genome-editing technology and its initial applications in off-the-shelf cell therapies that have the potential to broaden treatment options for cancer patients,” said Dr. Whiting. “I look forward to working with the Caribou team and other members of its board of directors to help build and grow the company as it develops its product candidates and brings these therapies to patients as expeditiously as possible.”

Dr. Whiting most recently served as executive vice president, Corporate Strategy, Alliances and Communication for Seagen Inc. (formerly Seattle Genetics). She held roles of increasing responsibility at the company in early- and late-stage clinical development and medical affairs, which included leading the development of all of Seagen’s late-stage assets, namely ADCETRIS, PADCEV, TUKYSA, tisotumab vedotin, and ladiratizumab vedotin. Prior to her tenure in the biopharmaceutical industry, she had a career in clinical pharmacy serving as a clinical oncology pharmacist at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, and previously as the staff pharmacist for the Bone Marrow Transplant and Acute Leukemia department at Vancouver Hospital. She received a Pharm.D. degree from the University of Washington and a B.S. in Pharmacy from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver.