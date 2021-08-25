Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Volta Industries, Inc.

Approximately 96% of the votes cast on the business combination proposal at the Extraordinary General Meeting were in favor of approving the business combination. TortoiseCorp II plans to file the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting, as tabulated by an independent inspector of election, in a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) today.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR) (“TortoiseCorp II”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its shareholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Volta Industries, Inc. (“Volta Charging”), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks with over 1,700 EV chargers across 24 territories and states, and all other proposals presented at TortoiseCorp II’s extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”) held on August 25, 2021.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the other customary closing conditions, the business combination is expected to close on August 26, 2021. Following closing, TortoiseCorp II will change its name from “Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II” to “Volta Inc.” and its common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “VLTA” and “VLTA WS,” respectively, on August 27, 2021.

About TortoiseCorp II

TortoiseCorp II is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. TortoiseCorp II’s expertise spans across the entire energy and infrastructure value chain. TortoiseCorp II’s strategy is to combine with a company to take advantage of the global opportunities created by the energy transition including clean energy generation and storage, alternative fuels and transportation, technological advances and changes in energy policies. To learn more, visit www.tortoisespac.com.

About Volta Charging

Volta Charging is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta Charging’s vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers’ daily routines, Volta Charging’s goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta Charging’s unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts’ and strategic partners’ core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.