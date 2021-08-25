Arizona Gold and Golden Predator Shareholders Approve Business Combination

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions to the Arrangement, including approval of the Arrangement by the British Columbia Supreme Court, which application will be heard on August 30, 2021, closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur on September 2, 2021.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Gold Corp. (“ Arizona ”) ( TSX: AZG, OTCQB: AGAUF ) and Golden Predator Mining Corp. (“ Golden Predator ”) ( TSX.V: GPY, OTCQX: NTGSF ) are pleased to announce that shareholders of both Arizona and Golden Predator have overwhelmingly approved all matters voted on at Arizona’s special meeting as well as at Golden Predator’s special meeting held earlier today, including the proposed acquisition by Arizona of all of the outstanding common shares of Golden Predator by way of a proposed plan of arrangement (the “ Arrangement ”), pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the arrangement agreement between Arizona and Golden Predator dated June 28, 2021.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Golden Predator will be exchanged for common shares of Arizona on the basis of 1.65 common shares of Arizona per common share of Golden Predator (the “Exchange Ratio”). Following completion of the Arrangement, current Arizona shareholders and former Golden Predator shareholders will own approximately 55% and 45% of the combined company common shares, respectively.

Name Change to Sabre Gold Mines Corp.

Arizona also intends to proceed with a name change to Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (“Sabre Gold”) in connection with the closing of the Arrangement. The common shares of the new Sabre Gold are expected to trade under the ticker symbol ‘SGLD’ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The company expects to begin trading under its new name on the OTCQB and under a new ticker symbol by the middle of September 2021, until which time the company will continue to trade under the current OTCQB symbol (AGAUF). A new website for the combined company will also be launched in early September.

Golden Predator shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange and an application will be made for Golden Predator to cease to be a reporting issuer on the date of closing of the Arrangement.

Arizona Meeting & Voting Results

The issuance by Arizona of common shares of Arizona (“Arizona Shares”) to the shareholders of Golden Predator in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding Golden Predator shares pursuant to the Arrangement was approved by 99.5% of the votes cast by Arizona shareholders present or represented by proxy at Arizona’s special meeting.