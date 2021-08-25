BioCryst Announces Acceptance of Regulatory Applications for ORLADEYO (berotralstat) by Health Canada and Swissmedic

“ We are making significant progress with our goal to bring ORLADEYO to HAE patients around the world,” said Jon Stonehouse, president and chief executive officer of BioCryst. “Currently there are no targeted oral HAE therapies available in Canada or Switzerland for patients living with HAE. If approved, ORLADEYO has the potential to be an important new treatment option for Canadian and Swiss HAE patients and physicians.”

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the new drug submission for ORLADEYO (berotralstat) has been accepted for review by Health Canada for the prevention of recurrent attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE) 12 years and older. The company also announced that Swissmedic has accepted BioCryst’s marketing authorization application for ORLADEYO for review.

About ORLADEYO (berotralstat)

ORLADEYO (berotralstat) is the first and only oral therapy designed specifically to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older. One capsule of ORLADEYO per day works to prevent HAE attacks by decreasing the activity of plasma kallikrein.

U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information

INDICATION

ORLADEYO (berotralstat) is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor indicated for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older.

Limitations of use

The safety and effectiveness of ORLADEYO for the treatment of acute HAE attacks have not been established. ORLADEYO should not be used for the treatment of acute HAE attacks. Additional doses or dosages of ORLADEYO higher than 150 mg once daily are not recommended due to the potential for QT prolongation.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

An increase in QT prolongation was observed at dosages higher than the recommended 150 mg once-daily dosage and was concentration dependent.

The most common adverse reactions (≥10% and higher than placebo) in patients receiving ORLADEYO were abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, back pain, and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

A reduced dosage of 110 mg taken orally once daily with food is recommended in patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B or C) and in patients taking chronically administered P-glycoprotein (P-gp) or breast cancer resistance protein (BCRP) inhibitors (eg, cyclosporine).