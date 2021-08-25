EnerDynamic Receives Final Approvals For The Windular Acquisition, Debt Settlement & Financing

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EHT' or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that it has now received final …

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EHT' or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that it has now received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to close the following transactions:

The Company is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the previously announced acquisition of Windular Research and Technologies Inc. ("Windular") (the "Acquisition") and its state-of-the-art "Smart Tracking" turbine system designed for the telecom industry.

The Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Windular in an all-share transaction valued at $15 million. Under the Acquisition, the Company has issued 21,428,572 common shares (the "Issued Shares") to the Windular shareholders at a deemed price of $0.70. Certain holders of the Issued Shares have agreed to enter into lock-up agreements whereby 25% of their Issued Shares will be free-trading on the closing of the Acquisition, 25% of their Issued Shares will be held for a period of four months and one day after the closing of the Acquisition, and the balance of their Issued Shares will become free-trading eight months after the closing of the Acquisition.

The combination of the Company and Windular will offer a comprehensive suite of clean energy technology solutions to the world's "Tower" market.

The Shares for Debt Transaction

The Company has entered into agreements with certain debtors and creditors, including certain debentureholders to settle an aggregate of $14,228,109.94 in debt through the issuance of 20,325,871 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares"), at a deemed price of CAD $0.70 per Settlement Share in accordance with the policies of the TSXV (the "Debt Settlement"). Accordingly, the Company has completed the Debt Settlement and the Settlement Shares are subject to the statutory hold period of four months and one day after issuance. EHT will continue to work with the few remaining debentureholders to settle their amounts owing over the next few months.

The Offering

The Company has closed it's previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"). Under the Offering, the Company has issued 5,094,857 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of CAD $0.70 per Unit for the total gross proceeds of $3,566,399.90. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one addition Share at the per share price of CAD $1.00 until August 25, 2023. The amount currently raised is more than sufficient to commence EHT's projects that are shovel ready, with less dilution to shareholders and will be used to fund the ongoing projects of EHT and Windular as well as for general working capital purposes.