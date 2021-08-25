checkAd

EnerDynamic Receives Final Approvals For The Windular Acquisition, Debt Settlement & Financing

Autor: Accesswire
25.08.2021, 22:01  |  15   |   |   

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EHT' or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that it has now received final …

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EHT' or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that it has now received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to close the following transactions:

The Acquisition

The Company is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the previously announced acquisition of Windular Research and Technologies Inc. ("Windular") (the "Acquisition") and its state-of-the-art "Smart Tracking" turbine system designed for the telecom industry.

The Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Windular in an all-share transaction valued at $15 million. Under the Acquisition, the Company has issued 21,428,572 common shares (the "Issued Shares") to the Windular shareholders at a deemed price of $0.70. Certain holders of the Issued Shares have agreed to enter into lock-up agreements whereby 25% of their Issued Shares will be free-trading on the closing of the Acquisition, 25% of their Issued Shares will be held for a period of four months and one day after the closing of the Acquisition, and the balance of their Issued Shares will become free-trading eight months after the closing of the Acquisition.

The combination of the Company and Windular will offer a comprehensive suite of clean energy technology solutions to the world's "Tower" market.

The Shares for Debt Transaction

The Company has entered into agreements with certain debtors and creditors, including certain debentureholders to settle an aggregate of $14,228,109.94 in debt through the issuance of 20,325,871 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares"), at a deemed price of CAD $0.70 per Settlement Share in accordance with the policies of the TSXV (the "Debt Settlement"). Accordingly, the Company has completed the Debt Settlement and the Settlement Shares are subject to the statutory hold period of four months and one day after issuance. EHT will continue to work with the few remaining debentureholders to settle their amounts owing over the next few months.

The Offering

The Company has closed it's previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"). Under the Offering, the Company has issued 5,094,857 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of CAD $0.70 per Unit for the total gross proceeds of $3,566,399.90. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one addition Share at the per share price of CAD $1.00 until August 25, 2023. The amount currently raised is more than sufficient to commence EHT's projects that are shovel ready, with less dilution to shareholders and will be used to fund the ongoing projects of EHT and Windular as well as for general working capital purposes.

Seite 1 von 3
Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EnerDynamic Receives Final Approvals For The Windular Acquisition, Debt Settlement & Financing NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EHT' or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that it has now received final …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BCM Resources Appoints Dr. Sergei Diakov as Company President
NexgenRx Announces Expansion of Leadership Team
Diamond Fields Resources Announces the Proposed Acquisition of Moydow to Create a New West African ...
Commerce Resources Corp. Completes Summer Drill Program at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar ...
TPT Global Tech Signs Strategic Technology Partnership Agreement with Skybridge West Africa, A $5B ...
Findit Features Members US Air Purifiers, Hip Hop Bling, and GTX Corp Who Utilize Findit Marketing ...
Innovative Healthcare Solutions Provider 'Health Karma' Reports Many Accomplishments To Date This ...
Snipp Interactive Reports Financial Results for Q2 2021
Core Assets Announces Closing of Private Placement and Oversubscribed Flow-through Private ...
Gosh Enterprises, Inc. Is on the Move, Expanding Into New Corporate Office
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Britannia Mining and Bullet Blockchain Complete Merger - Filing with the Nevada Secretary of State ...
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
MobileSmith Health Announces Appointment of Dr. Jean Wright to Product Advisory Board
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.08.21EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Receives Conditional Approval of Windular Acquisition & Resumes Trading on TSXV Under Symbol “EHT”
Accesswire | Analysen
18.08.21EHT to Resume Trading on August 19
Accesswire | Analysen
17.08.21EHT Provides Corporate Update
Accesswire | Analysen
30.07.21EHT Provides Corporate Update
Accesswire | Analysen