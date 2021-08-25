Torrid Announces Reporting Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, today announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (877) 407-9208 or (201) 493-6784 for international callers, conference ID 13722587. The conference call will also be webcast live at https://investors.torrid.com in the Events and Presentations section.