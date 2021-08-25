checkAd

LiveVox to Present at Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox”) a cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced that its CEO, Louis Summe, and its CFO, Gregg Clevenger, will virtually present at four upcoming investor conferences.

  • BTIG Cloud Communications Investor Day - Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 12:30 PM ET (9:30 AM PT)
  • Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference – Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11:50 AM ET (8:50 AM PT)
  • Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference – Monday, September 13, 2021, the LiveVox Management team will be hosting 1x1 meetings.
  • Jefferies Virtual Software Conference – Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2 PM ET (11 AM PT)

In order to access these presentations, please visit the LiveVox Investor Relations website at https://investors.livevox.com/. If you would like to request a meeting with management, please contact your representative from the conference sponsor.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (NASDAQ: LVOX) is a next-generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion interactions a year. By seamlessly integrating omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WFO capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers an exceptional agent and customer experience while reducing compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 500 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta, Columbus, Denver, New York City, St. Louis, Medellin (Colombia) and Bangalore (India). For more information visit: www.livevox.com

