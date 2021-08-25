Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022, ended July 31, 2021.

Revenue for the quarter was $272.2 million, representing 104% year-over-year growth. Product revenue for the quarter was $254.6 million, representing 103% year-over-year growth. Remaining performance obligations were $1.5 billion, representing 122% year-over-year growth. Net revenue retention rate was 169% as of July 31, 2021. The company now has 4,990 total customers and 116 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million. See the section titled “Key Business Metrics” for definitions of product revenue, remaining performance obligations, net revenue retention rate, total customers, and customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million.

“Snowflake saw continued momentum in Q2 with triple-digit growth in product revenue, reflecting strength in customer consumption,” said Snowflake Chairman and CEO Frank Slootman. “While increasing net revenue retention rate to 169%, we also boosted gross margin and operating margin efficiency while our adjusted free cash flow was positive for the third quarter in a row.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP and Non-GAAP Results:

The following table summarizes our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022:

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP Results Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Non-GAAP Results(1) Amount (millions) Year/Year Growth Product revenue $254.6 103% Amount (millions) Margin Amount (millions) Margin Product gross profit $173.6 68% $187.4 74% Operating loss ($200.1) (74%) ($21.9) (8%) Net cash used in operating activities ($6.1) Free cash flow ($12.0) (4%) Adjusted free cash flow $2.8 1% (1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section titled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the table titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. Note: Fiscal year ends January 31. Numbers are rounded for presentation purposes.

Financial Outlook:

Our guidance includes GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

The following table summarizes our guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2022:

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP Guidance Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Non-GAAP Guidance(1) Amount (millions) Year/Year Growth Product revenue $280 - $285 89 - 92% Margin Operating loss (7%) Amount (millions) Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted 303 (1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section titled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures.

The following table summarizes our guidance for the full-year fiscal 2022:

Full-Year Fiscal 2022 GAAP Guidance Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Non-GAAP Guidance(1) Amount (millions) Year/Year Growth Product revenue $1,060 - $1,070 91 - 93% Margin Product gross profit 73% Operating loss (9%) Adjusted free cash flow 7% Amount (millions) Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted 300 (1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section titled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP guidance measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, expenses that may be incurred in the future. Stock-based compensation expense-related charges, including employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, are impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions, the future fair market value of our common stock, and our future hiring and retention needs, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our historical non-GAAP financial results included in this press release. Our fiscal year ends January 31, and numbers are rounded for presentation purposes.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report the following non-GAAP financial measures, which have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Product gross profit and Operating income (loss). Our non-GAAP product gross profit and operating income (loss) measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges, including employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangibles, and expenses associated with acquisitions and strategic investments. We believe the presentation of operating results that exclude these non-cash or non-recurring items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software development costs. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow plus (minus) net cash paid (received) on payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions. Prior to the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2021, adjusted free cash flow was defined as free cash flow plus cash paid on only employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions. Starting with the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2021, adjusted free cash flow is defined to also exclude the effects of employee payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, which are generally pass-through transactions that are expected to have a net zero impact on free cash flow over time, but that may impact free cash flow in any given fiscal quarter due to differences between the time that we receive funds from our employees and the time we remit those funds to applicable tax authorities. We believe that excluding the effects of these employee payroll tax-related items will enhance stockholders' ability to evaluate our free cash flow performance, including on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The impact of excluding employee payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions from our definition of adjusted free cash flow was not significant for any prior periods. As a result, we have not restated adjusted free cash flow measures for any periods prior to the quarter ended April 30, 2021. Free cash flow margin and adjusted free cash flow margin are calculated as free cash flow or adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We believe these measures provide useful supplemental information to investors because they are indicators of the strength and performance of our core business operations.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. We encourage investors to carefully consider our results under GAAP, as well as our supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand our business. Please see the tables included at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results.

Key Business Metrics

Product Revenue. Product revenue is a key metric for us because we recognize revenue based on platform consumption, which is inherently variable at our customers’ discretion, and not based on the amount and duration of contract terms. Product revenue is primarily derived from the consumption of compute, storage, and data transfer resources, which are consumed by customers on our platform as a single, integrated offering. Customers have the flexibility to consume more than their contracted capacity during the contract term and may have the ability to roll over unused capacity to future periods, generally upon the purchase of additional capacity at renewal. Our consumption-based business model distinguishes us from subscription-based software companies that generally recognize revenue ratably over the contract term and may not permit rollover. Because customers have flexibility in the timing of their consumption, which can exceed their contracted capacity or extend beyond the original contract term in many cases, the amount of product revenue recognized in a given period is an important indicator of customer satisfaction and the value derived from our platform. Product revenue excludes our professional services and other revenue.

Remaining Performance Obligations. Remaining performance obligations (RPO) represent the amount of contracted future revenue that has not yet been recognized, including both deferred revenue and non-cancelable contracted amounts that will be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods. RPO excludes performance obligations from on-demand arrangements and certain time and materials contracts that are billed in arrears. RPO is not necessarily indicative of future product revenue growth because it does not account for the timing of customers’ consumption or their consumption of more than their contracted capacity. Moreover, RPO is influenced by a number of factors, including the timing of renewals, the timing of purchases of additional capacity, average contract terms, seasonality, and the extent to which customers are permitted to roll over unused capacity to future periods, generally upon the purchase of additional capacity at renewal.

Total Customers. We count the total number of customers at the end of each period. For purposes of determining our customer count, we treat each customer account, including accounts for end-customers under a reseller arrangement, that has at least one corresponding capacity contract as a unique customer, and a single organization with multiple divisions, segments, or subsidiaries may be counted as multiple customers. For purposes of determining our customer count, we do not include customers that consume our platform only under on-demand arrangements. Our customer count is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity.

Net Revenue Retention Rate. To calculate net revenue retention rate, we first specify a measurement period consisting of the trailing two years from our current period end. Next, we define as our measurement cohort the population of customers under capacity contracts that used our platform at any point in the first month of the first year of the measurement period. We then calculate our net revenue retention rate as the quotient obtained by dividing our product revenue from this cohort in the second year of the measurement period by our product revenue from this cohort in the first year of the measurement period. Any customer in the cohort that did not use our platform in the second year remains in the calculation and contributes zero product revenue in the second year. Our net revenue retention rate is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity. Since we will continue to attribute the historical product revenue to the consolidated contract, consolidation of capacity contracts within a customer’s organization typically will not impact our net revenue retention rate unless one of those customers was not a customer at any point in the first month of the first year of the measurement period.

Customers with Trailing 12-Month Product Revenue Greater than $1 Million. To calculate the number of customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million, we count the number of customers under capacity arrangements that contributed more than $1 million in product revenue in the trailing 12 months. Our customer count is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding our performance, including but not limited to statements in the section titled “Financial Outlook.” The forward-looking statements contained in this release and the accompanying oral presentation are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to, those related to our business and financial performance, the effects of COVID-19 or other public health crises on our business, results of operations, and financial condition, our ability to attract and retain customers, our ability to develop new products and services and enhance existing products and services, our ability to respond rapidly to emerging technology trends, our ability to execute on our business strategy, including our strategy related to the Data Cloud, our ability to increase and predict customer consumption of our platform, our ability to compete effectively, and our ability to manage growth.

Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2021 and other filings and reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Form 10-Q that will be filed for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021.

Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current financial quarter.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 212 of the 2021 Fortune 500 as of July 31, 2021, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

Snowflake Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 272,198 $ 133,145 $ 501,112 $ 241,960 Cost of revenue 106,121 50,446 203,467 93,003 Gross profit 166,077 82,699 297,645 148,957 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 182,903 92,663 349,707 190,540 Research and development 118,087 36,533 227,883 69,811 General and administrative 65,228 31,186 125,791 62,692 Total operating expenses 366,218 160,382 703,381 323,043 Operating loss (200,141 ) (77,683 ) (405,736 ) (174,086 ) Interest income 2,190 1,689 4,802 4,137 Other income (expense), net 8,746 (1,109 ) 8,258 (1,042 ) Loss before income taxes (189,205 ) (77,103 ) (392,676 ) (170,991 ) Provision for income taxes 514 531 263 287 Net loss $ (189,719 ) $ (77,634 ) $ (392,939 ) $ (171,278 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.64 ) $ (1.31 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (3.01 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted 297,717,099 59,260,645 294,603,943 56,809,625

Snowflake Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) July 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 698,548 $ 820,177 Short-term investments 3,436,941 3,087,887 Accounts receivable, net 237,457 294,017 Deferred commissions, current 39,265 32,371 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 95,891 66,200 Total current assets 4,508,102 4,300,652 Long-term investments 956,011 1,165,275 Property and equipment, net 83,643 68,968 Operating lease right-of-use assets 174,974 186,818 Goodwill 8,449 8,449 Intangible assets, net 28,089 16,091 Deferred commissions, non-current 96,174 86,164 Other assets 176,974 89,322 Total assets $ 6,032,416 $ 5,921,739 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,475 $ 5,647 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 143,864 125,315 Operating lease liabilities, current 20,641 19,650 Deferred revenue, current 701,758 638,652 Total current liabilities 875,738 789,264 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 174,256 184,887 Deferred revenue, non-current 7,100 4,194 Other liabilities 10,357 6,923 Stockholders’ equity 4,964,965 4,936,471 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,032,416 $ 5,921,739

Snowflake Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (189,719 ) $ (77,634 ) $ (392,939 ) $ (171,278 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,384 2,240 10,068 3,762 Non-cash operating lease costs 8,531 8,212 17,040 16,337 Amortization of deferred commissions 8,841 6,840 17,157 14,066 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 163,991 18,204 315,005 38,649 Net amortization of premiums on investments 12,332 279 25,351 226 Unrealized gains on strategic investments in privately-held equity securities (8,060 ) — (8,060 ) — Other 1,568 4,224 2,782 4,049 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business combinations: Accounts receivable (71,283 ) (55,572 ) 55,896 27,129 Deferred commissions (19,182 ) (8,722 ) (33,931 ) (14,266 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (15,731 ) 7,494 (70,088 ) (1,452 ) Accounts payable 4,967 14 3,722 (2,843 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,287 16,148 23,720 10,993 Operating lease liabilities (8,159 ) (9,817 ) (15,992 ) (17,404 ) Deferred revenue 70,122 49,405 66,012 46,755 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (6,111 ) (38,685 ) 15,743 (45,277 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,497 ) (4,715 ) (9,927 ) (6,748 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (2,344 ) (981 ) (4,824 ) (3,170 ) Cash paid for business combinations, net of cash acquired — (6,035 ) — (6,035 ) Purchases of intangible assets (722 ) (184 ) (11,182 ) (6,184 ) Purchases of investments (842,963 ) (358,811 ) (1,988,633 ) (612,635 ) Sales of investments 7,929 3,510 392,312 3,510 Maturities and redemptions of investments 877,635 97,817 1,394,223 189,859 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 36,038 (269,399 ) (228,031 ) (441,403 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs — — — 478,573 Proceeds from early exercised stock options — — — 159 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 24,463 9,864 65,865 20,736 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan — — 26,398 — Proceeds from repayments of a nonrecourse promissory note — 2,090 — 2,090 Repurchases of early exercised stock options — — — (30 ) Payments of deferred offering costs — (2,231 ) — (2,336 ) Payment of deferred purchase consideration for a business combination — (600 ) — (600 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 24,463 9,123 92,263 498,592 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 196 — 215 — Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 54,586 (298,961 ) (119,810 ) 11,912 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 660,797 452,849 835,193 141,976 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 715,383 $ 153,888 $ 715,383 $ 153,888

Snowflake Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 GAAP amounts GAAP amounts as a % of revenue Stock-based compensation expense-related charges(1) Amortization of acquired intangibles Expenses associated with acquisitions and strategic investments Non-GAAP amounts Non-GAAP amounts as a % of revenue Revenue: Product revenue $ 254,623 94 % Professional services and other revenue 17,575 6 % Revenue 272,198 100 % Year over Year % Growth 104 % Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue 81,048 30 % $ (13,226 ) $ (566 ) $ — $ 67,256 25 % Cost of professional services and other revenue 25,073 9 % (9,877 ) — — 15,196 5 % Total cost of revenue 106,121 39 % (23,103 ) (566 ) — 82,452 30 % Gross profit (loss): Product gross profit 173,575 13,226 566 — 187,367 Professional services and other gross profit (loss) (7,498 ) 9,877 — — 2,379 Total gross profit 166,077 61 % 23,103 566 — 189,746 70 % Product gross margin 68 % 6 % — % — % 74 % Professional services and other gross margin (43 %) 57 % — % — % 14 % Total gross margin 61 % 9 % — % — % 70 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 182,903 68 % (57,626 ) — — 125,277 46 % Research and development 118,087 43 % (65,841 ) (942 ) — 51,304 19 % General and administrative 65,228 24 % (29,839 ) (401 ) 75 35,063 13 % Total operating expenses 366,218 135 % (153,306 ) (1,343 ) 75 211,644 78 % Operating loss $ (200,141 ) (74 %) $ 176,409 $ 1,909 $ (75 ) $ (21,898 ) (8 %) Operating margin (74 %) 65 % 1 % — % (8 %) (1) Stock-based compensation expense-related charges included approximately $12.1 million of employer payroll tax-related expenses on employee stock transactions.

Three Months Ended July 31, 2020 GAAP amounts GAAP amounts as a % of revenue Stock-based compensation expense-related charges(1) Amortization of acquired intangibles Expenses associated with acquisitions and strategic investments Non-GAAP amounts Non-GAAP amounts as a % of revenue Revenue: Product revenue $ 125,216 94 % Professional services and other revenue 7,929 6 % Revenue 133,145 100 % Year over Year % Growth 121 % Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue 42,716 32 % $ (613 ) $ (281 ) $ — $ 41,822 31 % Cost of professional services and other revenue 7,730 6 % (580 ) — — 7,150 6 % Total cost of revenue 50,446 38 % (1,193 ) (281 ) — 48,972 37 % Gross profit: Product gross profit 82,500 613 281 — 83,394 Professional services and other gross profit 199 580 — — 779 Total gross profit 82,699 62 % 1,193 281 — 84,173 63 % Product gross margin 66 % 1 % — % — % 67 % Professional services and other gross margin 3 % 7 % — % — % 10 % Total gross margin 62 % 1 % — % — % 63 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 92,663 70 % (5,371 ) (1 ) — 87,291 65 % Research and development 36,533 27 % (5,166 ) — — 31,367 24 % General and administrative 31,186 23 % (6,840 ) (305 ) (252 ) 23,789 18 % Total operating expenses 160,382 120 % (17,377 ) (306 ) (252 ) 142,447 107 % Operating loss $ (77,683 ) (58 %) $ 18,570 $ 587 $ 252 $ (58,274 ) (44 %) Operating margin (58 %) 14 % — % — % (44 %) (1) Stock-based compensation expense-related charges included approximately $0.4 million of employer payroll tax-related expenses on employee stock transactions.

Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 GAAP amounts GAAP amounts as a % of revenue Stock-based compensation expense-related charges(1) Amortization of acquired intangibles Expenses associated with acquisitions and strategic investments Non-GAAP amounts Non-GAAP amounts as a % of revenue Revenue: Product revenue $ 468,453 93 % Professional services and other revenue 32,659 7 % Revenue 501,112 100 % Year over Year % Growth 107 % Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue 153,128 31 % $ (25,394 ) $ (1,133 ) $ — $ 126,601 25 % Cost of professional services and other revenue 50,339 10 % (22,033 ) — — 28,306 6 % Total cost of revenue 203,467 41 % (47,427 ) (1,133 ) — 154,907 31 % Gross profit (loss): Product gross profit 315,325 25,394 1,133 — 341,852 Professional services and other gross profit (loss) (17,680 ) 22,033 — — 4,353 Total gross profit 297,645 59 % 47,427 1,133 — 346,205 69 % Product gross margin 67 % 6 % — % — % 73 % Professional services and other gross margin (54 %) 67 % — % — % 13 % Total gross margin 59 % 10 % — % — % 69 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 349,707 70 % (111,871 ) — — 237,836 48 % Research and development 227,883 45 % (126,653 ) (1,797 ) — 99,433 20 % General and administrative 125,791 25 % (57,956 ) (798 ) (396 ) 66,641 13 % Total operating expenses 703,381 140 % (296,480 ) (2,595 ) (396 ) 403,910 81 % Operating loss $ (405,736 ) (81 %) $ 343,907 $ 3,728 $ 396 $ (57,705 ) (12 %) Operating margin (81 %) 68 % 1 % — % (12 %) (1) Stock-based compensation expense-related charges included approximately $28.3 million of employer payroll tax-related expenses on employee stock transactions.

Six Months Ended July 31, 2020 GAAP amounts GAAP amounts as a % of revenue Stock-based compensation expense-related charges(1) Amortization of acquired intangibles Expenses associated with acquisitions and strategic investments Non-GAAP amounts Non-GAAP amounts as a % of revenue Revenue: Product revenue $ 227,033 94 % Professional services and other revenue 14,927 6 % Revenue 241,960 100 % Year over Year % Growth 133 % Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue 78,249 32 % $ (1,228 ) $ (563 ) $ — $ 76,458 32 % Cost of professional services and other revenue 14,754 6 % (1,199 ) — — 13,555 5 % Total cost of revenue 93,003 38 % (2,427 ) (563 ) — 90,013 37 % Gross profit: Product gross profit 148,784 1,228 563 — 150,575 Professional services and other gross profit 173 1,199 — — 1,372 Total gross profit 148,957 62 % 2,427 563 — 151,947 63 % Product gross margin 66 % — % — % — % 66 % Professional services and other gross margin 1 % 8 % — % — % 9 % Total gross margin 62 % 1 % — % — % 63 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 190,540 79 % (11,762 ) (12 ) — 178,766 74 % Research and development 69,811 29 % (11,108 ) — — 58,703 24 % General and administrative 62,692 26 % (16,737 ) (408 ) (252 ) 45,295 19 % Total operating expenses 323,043 134 % (39,607 ) (420 ) (252 ) 282,764 117 % Operating loss $ (174,086 ) (72 %) $ 42,034 $ 983 $ 252 $ (130,817 ) (54 %) Operating margin (72 %) 18 % — % — % (54 %) (1) Stock-based compensation expense-related charges included approximately $3.4 million of employer payroll tax-related expenses on employee stock transactions.

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 272,198 $ 133,145 $ 501,112 $ 241,960 GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (6,111 ) $ (38,685 ) $ 15,743 $ (45,277 ) Less: purchases of property and equipment (3,497 ) (4,715 ) (9,927 ) (6,748 ) Less: capitalized internal-use software development costs (2,344 ) (981 ) (4,824 ) (3,170 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow (11,952 ) (44,381 ) 992 (55,195 ) Add: net cash paid on payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions 14,764 365 25,209 3,384 Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow $ 2,812 $ (44,016 ) $ 26,201 $ (51,811 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow margin (4 %) (33 %) — % (23 %) Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin 1 % (33 %) 5 % (21 %)

