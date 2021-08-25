American Software Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Results

The overall financial condition of the Company remains strong, with cash and investments of approximately $108.1 million, an increase of approximately $15.1 million when compared to July 31, 2020, and no debt as of July 31, 2021. During the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Company paid shareholder dividends of approximately $3.6 million.

“Our fiscal year 2022 is off to a solid start with a 49% increase in Cloud Services ACV when compared to last year,” said Allan Dow, CEO and president of American Software. “We continue to see increasing adoption of cloud-based supply chain transformation solutions, resulting in accelerating backlog growth as measured by our Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO), which increased 63% to $122 million in the first quarter when compared to last year. Our pipeline remains robust, leaving us well positioned to exhibit continued revenue growth over the remainder of the year.”

Key first quarter of fiscal year 2022 highlights:

Customers & Channels

Notable new and existing customers placing orders with the Company in the first quarter include:, Berlin Packaging, Destination XL Group, Inc., Electrical Home-Aids Pty Limited (Godfrey's), Fantastic Furniture Pty Ltd, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Omega Pharma International Nv, TBC DE Mexico S.A. DE C.V., Trinseo S.A., and WEG Equipamentos Elétricos S.A.

During the quarter, SaaS subscription and/or software license agreements were signed with customers located in the following 8 countries: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Mexico, United Kingdom, and United States.

Logility, Inc. and Demand Management, Inc., wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, were recognized for Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects. Logility was recognized as a result of recent work with customer, Berlin Packaging.

During the quarter, Logility announced a live webcast that featured a panel of experts highlighting how advanced supply chain planning unites the extended enterprise. The webinar featured experts including Angie Taylor, vice president and chief commercial officer, Plastic Packaging Technologies; Joshua Greenbaum, Enterprise Applications Consulting (EAC) founder; and Shawn Reynolds, executive vice president, marketing, Logility.

Company and Technology

Logility and Demand Management, each announced their recognition as a 2021 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Providers. This was Logility’s 24th consecutive year being honored, and Demand Management’s 12th time.

Also during the quarter, Logility announced its partnership with Tata Technologies to provide digital transformation solutions for the global supply chain. The collaboration offers solutions to its customers across Automotive, Industrial Heavy Machinery, Aerospace, Industrial, and Medical devices verticals to help them achieve agility and improved resilience in the new normal.

Logility announced that Clarkston Consulting, a provider of management and technology consulting services, is now a member of its global partner ecosystem to help customers accelerate their digital supply chain transformation.

Logility announced its partnership with Microsoft to make its comprehensive suite of solutions available through Microsoft Azure. Now, Azure customers can gain access to the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, which allows these organizations to leverage new opportunities, respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses.

About American Software, Inc.

Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), through its operating entities, delivers an innovative technical platform with AI-powered capabilities for supply chain management and advanced retail planning that is accelerating digital supply chain optimization from product concept to customer availability. Logility, Inc. is helping large enterprise companies transform their supply chain operations to gain a competitive advantage. Recognized for its high-touch approach to customer service, rapid implementations and industry-leading return on investment (ROI), Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Demand Management, Inc. delivers affordable, easy-to-use supply chain planning solutions designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service and reduce inventory to maximize profits and lower costs. Demand Management serves customers such as Siemens Healthcare, AutomationDirect.com and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. New Generation Computing, Inc. powers the digital supply chain to enable apparel brand owners and retailers to maximize revenue and profit by accelerating lead times, streamlining product development, and optimizing sourcing and distribution. NGC customers include Brooks Brothers, Carter’s, Destination XL, Fanatics, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Lacoste and Spanx. The comprehensive American Software supply chain and retail planning portfolio delivered in the cloud includes advanced analytics, supply chain visibility, demand, inventory and replenishment planning, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), Integrated Business Planning (IBP), supply and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, retail merchandise and assortment planning and allocation, product lifecycle management (PLM), sourcing management, vendor quality and compliance, and product traceability. For more information about American Software, please visit www.amsoftware.com, call (404) 364-7615 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company includes operating measures (ACV) and other non-GAAP financial measures (EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share) in the summary financial information provided with this press release as supplemental information relating to its operating results. This financial information is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP-compliant financial information and may be different from the operating or non-GAAP financial information used by other companies. The Company believes that this presentation of ACV, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share provides useful information to investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. ACV is a forward-looking operating measure used by management to better understand cloud services (SaaS and other related cloud services) revenue trends within the Company’s business, as it reflects the Company’s current estimate of revenue to be generated under existing customer contracts in the forward 12-month period. EBITDA represents GAAP net earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles, depreciation, interest income & other, net, and income tax (benefit)/expense. Adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles, depreciation, interest income & other, net, income tax (benefit)/expense and non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or customers; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; the Company’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company could experience as well as other information, please refer to the Company’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

Logility is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.

AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations Information (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) First Quarter Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Pct Chg. Revenues: Subscription fees $ 9,788 $ 6,363 54 % License fees 492 787 (37 %) Professional services & other 9,529 9,814 (3 %) Maintenance 9,462 10,314 (8 %) Total Revenues 29,271 27,278 7 % Cost of Revenues: Subscription services 3,224 2,759 17 % License fees 159 675 (76 %) Professional services & other 7,010 7,830 (10 %) Maintenance 1,974 1,773 11 % Total Cost of Revenues 12,367 13,037 (5 %) Gross Margin 16,904 14,241 19 % Operating expenses: Research and development 4,424 4,340 2 % Less: capitalized development - (245 ) (100 %) Sales and marketing 6,120 4,744 29 % General and administrative 4,534 4,464 2 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 53 53 0 % Total Operating Expenses 15,131 13,356 13 % Operating Earnings 1,773 885 100 % Interest Income & Other, Net 437 1,332 (67 %) Earnings Before Income Taxes 2,210 2,217 0 % Income Tax (Benefit)/Expense (737 ) 183 nm Net Earnings $ 2,947 $ 2,034 45 % Earnings per common share: (1) Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.06 50 % Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.06 50 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 33,053 32,339 Diluted 33,946 32,932 nm- not meaningful

AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. NON-GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) First Quarter Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Pct Chg. NON-GAAP Operating Earnings: Operating Earnings (GAAP Basis) $ 1,773 $ 885 100 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 53 312 (83 %) Stock-based compensation 775 546 42 % NON-GAAP Operating Earnings: 2,601 1,743 49 % Non-GAAP Operating Earnings, as a % of revenue 9 % 6 % First Quarter Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Pct Chg. NON-GAAP EBITDA: Net Earnings (GAAP Basis) $ 2,947 $ 2,034 45 % Income Tax (Benefit)/Expense (737 ) 183 (503 %) Interest Income & Other, Net (437 ) (1,332 ) (67 %) Amortization of intangibles 956 1,530 (38 %) Depreciation 174 150 16 % EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) 2,903 2,565 13 % Stock-based compensation 775 546 42 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,678 $ 3,111 18 % EBITDA, as a percentage of revenues 10 % 9 % Adjusted EBITDA, as a percentage of revenues 13 % 11 % First Quarter Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Pct Chg. NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE: Net Earnings (GAAP Basis) $ 2,947 $ 2,034 45 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2) 42 286 (85 %) Stock-based compensation (2) 621 501 24 % Adjusted Net Earnings $ 3,610 $ 2,821 28 % Adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.09 22 % First Quarter Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Pct Chg. NON-GAAP Earnings Per Share Net Earnings (GAAP Basis) $ 0.09 $ 0.06 50 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2) - 0.01 nm Stock-based compensation (2) 0.02 0.02 0 % Adjusted Net Earnings 0.11 $ 0.09 22 % First Quarter Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Pct Chg. Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles Cost of license $ - $ 258 (100 %) Operating expenses 53 53 0 % Total amortization of acquisition-related intangibles $ 53 $ 311 (83 %) Stock-based compensation Cost of revenues $ 61 $ 43 42 % Research and development 68 25 172 % Sales and marketing 143 66 117 % General and administrative 503 412 22 % Total stock-based compensation $ 775 $ 546 42 %

(1) - Basic per share amounts are the same for Class A and Class B shares. Diluted per share amounts for Class A and Class B shares under the two-class method are $0.09 and $0.06 for the three months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) - Tax affected using the effective tax rate excluding a discrete item related to excess tax benefit for stock options for the three month period ended July 31, 2021 of 19.9%. Tax affected using the effective tax rate including a discrete item related to excess tax benefit for stock options for the three month period ended July 31, 2020 of 8.3%. nm- not meaningful

AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) July 31, April 30, 2021 2021 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 91,854 $ 88,658 Short-term Investments 16,280 16,006 Accounts Receivable: Billed 22,872 24,438 Unbilled 2,001 2,201 Total Accounts Receivable, net 24,873 26,639 Prepaids & Other 6,957 5,320 Current Assets 139,964 136,623 PP&E, net 3,556 3,428 Capitalized Software, net 3,864 4,767 Goodwill 25,888 25,888 Other Intangibles, net 307 360 Deferred Sales Commissions - Non-current 2,335 2,474 Lease Right of Use Assets 1,271 1,454 Other Non-current Assets 2,271 2,163 Total Assets $ 179,456 $ 177,157 Accounts Payable $ 2,028 $ 1,732 Accrued Compensation and Related costs 4,121 6,129 Dividend Payable 3,659 3,615 Operating Lease Obligation - Current 693 739 Other Current Liabilities 1,710 1,307 Deferred Revenues - Current 36,921 37,142 Current Liabilities 49,132 50,664 Operating Lease Obligation - Non-current 674 821 Deferred Tax Liability - Non-current 2,602 2,627 Other Long-term Liabilities 514 654 Long-term Liabilities 3,790 4,102 Total Liabilities 52,922 54,766 Shareholders' Equity 126,534 122,391 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 179,456 $ 177,157

AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Cashflow Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) First Quarter Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,034 $ 1,479 Capitalized computer software development costs - (245 ) Purchases of property and equipment, net of disposals (302 ) (118 ) Net cash used in investing activities (302 ) (363 ) Dividends paid (3,615 ) (3,547 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,079 2,383 Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities 464 (1,164 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 3,196 (48 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 88,658 79,814 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 91,854 $ 79,766

