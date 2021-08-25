checkAd

NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Host Virtual Investor Day on September 14, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 22:05  |  38   |   |   

NextNav, a leader in next generation GPS, and Spartacus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TMTS, TMTSW, and TMTSU) (“Spartacus” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they will host a virtual investor day event on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

The event will begin at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET and is expected to conclude at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET. The event will feature live presentations from NextNav executives, including Chairman Gary Parsons, CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman and CFO Christopher Gates. NextNav will also provide demonstrations of its Pinnacle and TerraPoINT technology as part of the event.

The investor day will be webcast live from NextNav’s investors’ webpage at nextnav.com/investors/, and Spartacus’ website at https://www.spartacus-ac.com/. A replay will be available following the live event on both websites.

In June 2021, NextNav entered into a definitive merger agreement with Spartacus, in a transaction that would result in the combined company being named NextNav Inc., and its common stock and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq. The transaction is expected to close late in the third quarter of 2021 or early in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About NextNav

NextNav provides next generation GPS. NextNav Pinnacle uses highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. Our revolutionary TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a rapidly expanding nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

About Spartacus Acquisition Corporation

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is led by a management team and Board of Directors with extensive experience as strategic investors and operators of businesses throughout market cycles of emerging technologies in next generation fiber, wireless, and spectrum use cases. It includes: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Peter D. Aquino, and Chief Financial Officer, Igor Volshteyn. In addition to Messrs. Aquino and Volshteyn, the Board of Directors includes Alan Howe, Eric Edidin, Andrew Day, Shelly C. Lombard and Skyler Wichers and advisor Dave Williams.

Seite 1 von 4
Spartacus Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Host Virtual Investor Day on September 14, 2021 NextNav, a leader in next generation GPS, and Spartacus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TMTS, TMTSW, and TMTSU) (“Spartacus” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they will host a virtual investor day event …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
CytoDyn Urges Shareholders to Ignore Proxy Cards from Rosenbaum/Patterson Group
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Excerpt from Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Report
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” Proves Its Pedigree With Fans
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Intelsat Achieves Support of Nearly 75% of Funded Debt on Comprehensive Financial Restructuring
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Present at Upcoming Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten