Salesforce Announces Strong Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended July 31, 2021.

“With companies and governments around the world continuing to accelerate their digital transformations, we delivered our fifth phenomenal quarter in a row,” said Marc Benioff, Chair & CEO, Salesforce. “Salesforce has never seen better execution or greater momentum. Our Customer 360 platform is now fueled by a herd of unicorns perfectly designed for this all-digital world. Sales, Service, Marketing & Commerce, Platform, Tableau, MuleSoft and now Slack are all billion dollar-plus products delivering customer success like no other company.”

“We had another remarkable quarter of top and bottom line performance, making this an impressive first half of this fiscal year,” said Amy Weaver, President and CFO. “We exceeded our financial expectations in the quarter, achieving record levels of new business, and saw strong demand across our portfolio. And we are excited to build on Slack’s momentum with the power of our two companies now together.”

Salesforce delivered the following results for its fiscal second quarter:

Revenue: Total second quarter revenue was $6.34 billion, an increase of 23% year-over-year, and 21% in constant currency. Subscription and support revenues for the quarter were $5.91 billion, an increase of 22% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenues for the quarter were $0.43 billion, an increase of 37% year-over-year.

Operating Margin: Second quarter GAAP operating margin was 5.2%. Second quarter non-GAAP operating margin was 20.4%.

Earnings per Share: Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.56, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.48. Mark-to-market accounting of the company’s strategic investments benefited GAAP diluted earnings per share by $0.42 based on a U.S. tax rate of 25% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by $0.43 based on a non-GAAP tax rate of 21.5%.

Cash: Cash generated from operations for the second quarter was $0.39 billion, a decrease of 10% year-over-year. Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities ended the second quarter at $9.65 billion.

Remaining Performance Obligation: Remaining performance obligation ended the second quarter at approximately $36.2 billion, an increase of 18% year-over-year. Current remaining performance obligation ended the second quarter at approximately $18.7 billion, an increase of 23% year-over-year, 23% in constant currency.

As of August 25, 2021, the company is initiating its revenue guidance, GAAP earnings per share guidance, non-GAAP earnings per share guidance, and current remaining performance obligation growth guidance for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022. As of August 25, 2021, the company is raising its revenue guidance previously provided on December 1, 2020 and updated on February 25, 2021 and May 27, 2021 for its full fiscal year 2022. As of August 25, 2021 the company is raising its operating cash flow guidance, GAAP earnings per share guidance, non-GAAP earnings per share guidance, GAAP operating margin guidance and non-GAAP operating margin guidance previously provided on February 25, 2021 and updated on May 27, 2021 for its full fiscal year 2022.

Management will provide further commentary around these guidance assumptions on its earnings call, which is expected to occur on August 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM Pacific Time.

Our guidance assumes no change to the value of the company's strategic investment portfolio as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses. In addition, the guidance below is based on estimated GAAP tax rates that reflect the company’s currently available information, and excludes forecasted discrete tax items such as excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to future acquisitions or other transactions.

 

Q3 FY22

Guidance

 

Full Year FY22

Guidance

Revenue(1)

$6.78 - $6.79 Billion

 

$26.2 - $26.3 Billion

Y/Y Growth

~25%

 

~23% to ~24%

GAAP operating margin

N/A

 

~1.8%

Non-GAAP operating margin

N/A

 

~18.5%

GAAP earnings (loss) per share

($0.06) - ($0.05)

 

$0.81 - $0.83

Non-GAAP earnings per share

$0.91 - $0.92

 

$4.36 - $4.38

Operating Cash Flow Growth (Y/Y)

N/A

 

~14% - 15%

Current Remaining Performance Obligation Growth (Y/Y)

~22%

 

N/A

(1) Full Year FY22 revenue guidance includes contributions from Slack Technologies, Inc. of approximately $530 million, net of purchase accounting.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP operating margin guidance to non-GAAP operating margin guidance for the full year:

 

 

Full Year FY22

Guidance

GAAP operating margin(1)

 

1.8%

Plus

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles(2)

 

6.1%

Stock-based expense(2)

 

10.6%

Non-GAAP operating margin(1)

 

18.5%

(1) GAAP operating margin is the proportion of GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP operating margin is the proportion of non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue.

(2) The percentages shown above have been calculated based on the midpoint of the low and high ends of the revenue guidance for full year FY22.

The following is a per share reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the next quarter and the full year:

 

Fiscal 2022

 

Q3

 

FY22

GAAP earnings (loss) per share range(1)(2)

($0.06) - ($0.05

)

 

$0.81 - $0.83

Plus

 

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles

$

0.50

 

 

$

1.64

 

Stock-based expense

$

0.82

 

 

$

2.86

 

Less

 

 

 

Income tax effects and adjustments(3)

$

(0.35

)

 

$

(0.95

)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(2)

$0.91 - $0.92

 

$4.36 - $4.38

Shares used in computing basic GAAP net income per share (millions)

980

 

 

955

 

Shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP net income per share (millions)

1,006

 

 

978

 

(1)The Company's GAAP tax provision is expected to be approximately 67% for the three months ended October 31, 2021, and approximately 23% for the year ended January 31, 2022. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to discrete tax items and related effects in conjunction with certain provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, future acquisitions or other transactions.

(2) The Company's projected GAAP and Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share assumes no change to the value of our strategic investment portfolio resulting from ASU 2016-01 as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses. While historically the company's strategic investment portfolio has had a positive impact on the company's financial results, that may not be true for future periods, particularly in periods of significant market fluctuations that affect the publicly traded companies within the company's strategic investment portfolio. The impact of future gains or losses from the company's strategic investment portfolio could be material.

(3) The Company’s Non-GAAP tax provision uses a long-term projected tax rate of 21.5%, which reflects currently available information and could be subject to change.

For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures see the reconciliation of results and related explanations below.

Quarterly Conference Call

Salesforce plans to host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay details of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

"Safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements about the company's financial and operating results, which may include expected GAAP and non-GAAP financial and other operating and non-operating results, including revenue, net income, earnings per share, operating cash flow growth, operating margin, expected revenue growth, expected current remaining performance obligation growth, expected tax rates, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, shares outstanding, market growth, environmental, social and governance goals, expected capital allocation, including mergers and acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments, and expected contributions from acquired companies. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements it makes.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include -- but are not limited to -- risks associated with the impact of, and actions we may take in response to, the COVID-19 pandemic, related public health measures and resulting economic downturn and market volatility; our ability to maintain security levels and service performance meeting the expectations of our customers, and the resources and costs required to avoid unanticipated downtime and prevent, detect and remediate performance degradation and security breaches; the expenses associated with our data centers and third-party infrastructure providers; our ability to secure additional data center capacity; our reliance on third-party hardware, software and platform providers; the effect of evolving domestic and foreign government regulations, including those related to the provision of services on the Internet, those related to accessing the Internet, and those addressing data privacy, cross-border data transfers and import and export controls; current and potential litigation involving us or our industry, including litigation involving acquired entities such as Tableau Software, Inc. and Slack Technologies, Inc., and the resolution or settlement thereof; regulatory developments and regulatory investigations involving us or affecting our industry; our ability to successfully introduce new services and product features, including any efforts to expand our services; the success of our strategy of acquiring or making investments in complementary businesses, joint ventures, services, technologies and intellectual property rights; our ability to complete, on a timely basis or at all, announced transactions; our ability to realize the benefits from acquisitions, strategic partnerships, joint ventures and investments, including our July 2021 acquisition of Slack Technologies, Inc., and successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies; our ability to compete in the markets in which we participate; the success of our business strategy and our plan to build our business, including our strategy to be a leading provider of enterprise cloud computing applications and platforms; our ability to execute our business plans; our ability to continue to grow unearned revenue and remaining performance obligation; the pace of change and innovation in enterprise cloud computing services; the seasonal nature of our sales cycles; our ability to limit customer attrition and costs related to those efforts; the success of our international expansion strategy; the demands on our personnel and infrastructure resulting from significant growth in our customer base and operations, including as a result of acquisitions; our ability to preserve our workplace culture, including as a result of our decisions regarding our current and future office environments or work-from-home policies; our dependency on the development and maintenance of the infrastructure of the Internet; our real estate and office facilities strategy and related costs and uncertainties; fluctuations in, and our ability to predict, our operating results and cash flows; the variability in our results arising from the accounting for term license revenue products; the performance and fair value of our investments in complementary businesses through our strategic investment portfolio; the impact of future gains or losses from our strategic investment portfolio, including gains or losses from overall market conditions that may affect the publicly traded companies within our strategic investment portfolio; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our ability to develop our brands; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations on our results; the valuation of our deferred tax assets and the release of related valuation allowances; the potential availability of additional tax assets in the future; the impact of new accounting pronouncements and tax laws; uncertainties affecting our ability to estimate our tax rate; uncertainties regarding our tax obligations in connection with potential jurisdictional transfers of intellectual property, including the tax rate, the timing of the transfer and the value of such transferred intellectual property; uncertainties regarding the effect of general economic and market conditions; the impact of geopolitical events; uncertainties regarding the impact of expensing stock options and other equity awards; the sufficiency of our capital resources; our ability to comply with our debt covenants and lease obligations; and the impact of climate change, natural disasters and actual or threatened public health emergencies, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the company’s financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Information section of the company’s website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

Salesforce.com, inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

2021 salesforce.com, inc. All rights reserved. Salesforce and other marks are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc. Other brands featured herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

 

salesforce.com, inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and support

$

5,914

 

 

 

$

4,840

 

 

 

$

11,450

 

 

 

$

9,415

 

 

Professional services and other

426

 

 

 

311

 

 

 

853

 

 

 

601

 

 

Total revenues

6,340

 

 

 

5,151

 

 

 

12,303

 

 

 

10,016

 

 

Cost of revenues (1)(2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and support

1,146

 

 

 

1,013

 

 

 

2,268

 

 

 

1,979

 

 

Professional services and other

467

 

 

 

298

 

 

 

900

 

 

 

586

 

 

Total cost of revenues

1,613

 

 

 

1,311

 

 

 

3,168

 

 

 

2,565

 

 

Gross profit

4,727

 

 

 

3,840

 

 

 

9,135

 

 

 

7,451

 

 

Operating expenses (1)(2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

1,020

 

 

 

898

 

 

 

1,971

 

 

 

1,757

 

 

Marketing and sales

2,736

 

 

 

2,275

 

 

 

5,280

 

 

 

4,665

 

 

General and administrative

639

 

 

 

489

 

 

 

1,198

 

 

 

991

 

 

Total operating expenses

4,395

 

 

 

3,662

 

 

 

8,449

 

 

 

7,413

 

 

Income from operations

332

 

 

 

178

 

 

 

686

 

 

 

38

 

 

Gains on strategic investments, net

526

 

 

 

682

 

 

 

814

 

 

 

874

 

 

Other expense

(32

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(70

)

 

 

(26

)

 

Income before benefit from (provision for) income taxes

826

 

 

 

839

 

 

 

1,430

 

 

 

886

 

 

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (3)

(291

)

 

 

1,786

 

 

 

(426

)

 

 

1,838

 

 

Net income

$

535

 

 

 

$

2,625

 

 

 

$

1,004

 

 

 

$

2,724

 

 

Basic net income per share

$

0.57

 

 

 

$

2.90

 

 

 

$

1.08

 

 

 

$

3.02

 

 

Diluted net income per share

$

0.56

 

 

 

$

2.85

 

 

 

$

1.06

 

 

 

$

2.96

 

 

Shares used in computing basic net income per share

933

 

 

 

904

 

 

 

927

 

 

 

901

 

 

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share

950

 

 

 

922

 

 

 

945

 

 

 

919

 

 

(1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, as follows:

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Cost of revenues

$

184

 

 

 

$

166

 

 

 

$

352

 

 

 

$

325

 

 

Marketing and sales

135

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

255

 

 

 

230

 

 

(2) Amounts include stock-based expense, as follows:

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Cost of revenues

$

95

 

 

 

$

63

 

 

 

$

177

 

 

 

$

115

 

 

Research and development

197

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

370

 

 

 

350

 

 

Marketing and sales

263

 

 

 

253

 

 

 

501

 

 

 

476

 

 

General and administrative

85

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

141

 

 

(3) During the three months ended July 31, 2020 the Company recorded approximately $2.0 billion of benefit from income taxes due to a one-time discrete tax item from the recognition of deferred tax assets related to an intra-entity transfer of intangible property.

salesforce.com, inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(As a percentage of total revenues)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and support

93

%

 

94

%

 

93

%

 

94

%

Professional services and other

7

 

 

6

 

 

7

 

 

6

 

Total revenues

100

 

 

100

 

 

100

 

 

100

 

Cost of revenues (1)(2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and support

18

 

 

19

 

 

18

 

 

20

 

Professional services and other

7

 

 

6

 

 

7

 

 

6

 

Total cost of revenues

25

 

 

25

 

 

25

 

 

26

 

Gross profit

75

 

 

75

 

 

75

 

 

74

 

Operating expenses (1)(2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

16

 

 

18

 

 

16

 

 

17

 

Marketing and sales

43

 

 

44

 

 

43

 

 

47

 

General and administrative

11

 

 

10

 

 

10

 

 

10

 

Total operating expenses

70

 

 

72

 

 

69

 

 

74

 

Income from operations

5

 

 

3

 

 

6

 

 

0

 

Gains on strategic investments, net

8

 

 

13

 

 

7

 

 

9

 

Other expense

0

 

 

0

 

 

(1

)

 

0

 

Income before benefit from (provision for) income taxes

13

 

 

16

 

 

12

 

 

9

 

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

(5

)

 

35

 

 

(4

)

 

18

 

Net income

8

%

 

51

%

 

8

%

 

27

%

(1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations as a percentage of total revenues, as follows:

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Cost of revenues

3

%

 

3

%

 

3

%

 

3

%

Marketing and sales

2

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

(2) Amounts include stock-based expense as a percentage of total revenues, as follows:

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Cost of revenues

1

%

 

1

%

 

1

%

 

1

%

Research and development

3

 

 

4

 

 

3

 

 

4

 

Marketing and sales

5

 

 

5

 

 

5

 

 

5

 

General and administrative

1

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

salesforce.com, inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions)

 

July 31, 2021

 

January 31, 2021

Assets

(unaudited)

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,299

 

 

 

$

6,195

 

 

Marketable securities

3,351

 

 

 

5,771

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

4,074

 

 

 

7,786

 

 

Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net

1,211

 

 

 

1,146

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,321

 

 

 

991

 

 

Total current assets

16,256

 

 

 

21,889

 

 

Property and equipment, net

2,711

 

 

 

2,459

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

3,123

 

 

 

3,204

 

 

Noncurrent costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net

1,820

 

 

 

1,715

 

 

Strategic investments

4,105

 

 

 

3,909

 

 

Goodwill

48,103

 

 

 

26,318

 

 

Intangible assets acquired through business combinations, net

9,746

 

 

 

4,114

 

 

Deferred tax assets and other assets, net

2,794

 

 

 

2,693

 

 

Total assets

$

88,658

 

 

 

$

66,301

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$

4,274

 

 

 

$

4,355

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

713

 

 

 

766

 

 

Unearned revenue

11,067

 

 

 

12,607

 

 

Slack Convertible Notes

1,339

 

 

 

0

 

 

Total current liabilities

17,393

 

 

 

17,728

 

 

Noncurrent debt

10,589

 

 

 

2,673

 

 

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

2,878

 

 

 

2,842

 

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

2,278

 

 

 

1,565

 

 

Total liabilities

33,138

 

 

 

24,808

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

48,666

 

 

 

35,601

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(84

)

 

 

(42

)

 

Retained earnings

6,937

 

 

 

5,933

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

55,520

 

 

 

41,493

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

88,658

 

 

 

$

66,301

 

 

 

salesforce.com, inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

535

 

 

 

$

2,625

 

 

 

$

1,004

 

 

 

$

2,724

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

719

 

 

 

649

 

 

 

1,404

 

 

 

1,307

 

 

Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net

334

 

 

 

250

 

 

 

648

 

 

 

497

 

 

Expenses related to employee stock plans

640

 

 

 

578

 

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

1,082

 

 

Gains on strategic investments, net

(526

)

 

 

(682

)

 

 

(814

)

 

 

(874

)

 

Tax benefit from intra-entity transfer of intangible property

0

 

 

 

(2,003

)

 

 

0

 

 

 

(2,003

)

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business combinations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

(812

)

 

 

(349

)

 

 

3,804

 

 

 

2,745

 

 

Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net

(463

)

 

 

(455

)

 

 

(818

)

 

 

(480

)

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets

(173

)

 

 

(203

)

 

 

(190

)

 

 

(214

)

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities

805

 

 

 

693

 

 

 

(288

)

 

 

(64

)

 

Operating lease liabilities

(200

)

 

 

(209

)

 

 

(416

)

 

 

(412

)

 

Unearned revenue

(473

)

 

 

(465

)

 

 

(1,924

)

 

 

(2,020

)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

386

 

 

 

429

 

 

 

3,614

 

 

 

2,288

 

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(14,356

)

 

 

(1,154

)

 

 

(14,781

)

 

 

(1,257

)

 

Purchases of strategic investments

(509

)

 

 

(232

)

 

 

(786

)

 

 

(574

)

 

Sales of strategic investments

913

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

1,469

 

 

 

652

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities

(507

)

 

 

(1,681

)

 

 

(2,316

)

 

 

(2,515

)

 

Sales of marketable securities

2,464

 

 

 

207

 

 

 

3,045

 

 

 

544

 

 

Maturities of marketable securities

1,154

 

 

 

330

 

 

 

1,652

 

 

 

557

 

 

Capital expenditures

(213

)

 

 

(114

)

 

 

(384

)

 

 

(437

)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(11,054

)

 

 

(2,593

)

 

 

(12,101

)

 

 

(3,030

)

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs

7,922

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

7,912

 

 

 

0

 

 

Repayments of Slack Convertible Notes, net of capped call proceeds

168

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

168

 

 

 

0

 

 

Proceeds from employee stock plans

375

 

 

 

466

 

 

 

600

 

 

 

724

 

 

Principal payments on financing obligations

(24

)

 

 

(24

)

 

 

(73

)

 

 

(72

)

 

Repayments of debt

(1

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(2

)

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

8,440

 

 

 

441

 

 

 

8,605

 

 

 

650

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes

(17

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

(14

)

 

 

(1

)

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,245

)

 

 

(1,720

)

 

 

104

 

 

 

(93

)

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

8,544

 

 

 

5,772

 

 

 

6,195

 

 

 

4,145

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

6,299

 

 

 

$

4,052

 

 

 

$

6,299

 

 

 

$

4,052

 

 

 

salesforce.com, inc.

Additional Metrics

(Unaudited)

 

 

July 31,
2021

 

April 30,
2021

 

January 31,
2021

 

October 31,
2020

 

July 31,
2020

 

April 30,
2020

Full time equivalent headcount (1)

 

65,595

 

 

59,895

 

 

56,606

 

 

54,557

 

 

54,255

 

 

51,613

 

Financial data (in millions):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (2)

 

$

9,650

 

 

$

15,023

 

 

$

11,966

 

 

$

9,492

 

 

$

9,283

 

 

$

9,802

 

Strategic investments

 

4,105

 

 

3,944

 

 

3,909

 

 

3,927

 

 

2,555

 

 

1,902

 

Principal due on the Company's outstanding debt obligations (2)(3)

 

11,551

 

 

2,689

 

 

2,690

 

 

2,691

 

 

2,692

 

 

2,693

 

(1) Full time equivalent headcount includes 2,814 from the second quarter fiscal 2022 acquisition of Slack.

(2) On July 21, 2021, the Company acquired Slack Technologies, Inc. ("Slack") for approximately $15.8 billion of cash and 46 million shares of Salesforce common stock. The Company funded the cash portion of the consideration with a combination of new unsecured fixed rate Senior Notes ("the July 2021 Notes") raised in a public offering in July 2021 of approximately $7.9 billion, net of discounts and debt issuance costs, and cash on the Company's balance sheet. The July 2021 Notes include $1.0 billion of 2028 Senior Sustainability Notes. The net proceeds of the 2028 Senior Sustainability Notes will be allocated to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, one or more new or existing green or social projects that satisfy certain criteria.

(3) In connection with the July 2021 acquisition of Slack, the Company assumed 862,500 outstanding Slack Convertible Notes with an aggregate par value of $863 million, which is included in the amount above. The Company expects to settle substantially all the convertible notes in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 for approximately $1.3 billion in cash.

Supplemental Revenue Analysis

Remaining Performance Obligation

Transaction price allocated to the remaining performance obligations represents contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes unearned revenue and unbilled amounts that will be recognized as revenue in future periods. Transaction price allocated to the remaining performance obligation is influenced by several factors, including seasonality, the timing of renewals, average contract terms and foreign currency exchange rates. Unbilled portions of the remaining transaction price denominated in foreign currencies are revalued each period based on the period end exchange rates.

The portion of the remaining performance obligation that is unbilled is not recorded on the balance sheet. Remaining performance obligation consisted of the following (in billions):

 

Current

 

Noncurrent

 

Total

As of July 31, 2021 (1)

$

18.7

 

 

$

17.5

 

 

$

36.2

 

As of April 30, 2021

17.8

 

 

17.2

 

 

35.0

 

As of January 31, 2021

18.0

 

 

18.1

 

 

36.1

 

As of October 31, 2020

15.3

 

 

15.0

 

 

30.3

 

As of July 31, 2020

15.2

 

 

15.4

 

 

30.6

 

As of April 30, 2020

14.5

 

 

14.8

 

 

29.3

 

(1) Includes approximately $800 million of remaining performance obligation related to the Slack acquisition in July 2021.

Unearned Revenue

Unearned revenue represents amounts that have been invoiced in advance of revenue recognition and is recognized as revenue when transfer of control to customers has occurred or services have been provided. The change in unearned revenue was as follows (in millions):

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Unearned revenue, beginning of period

$

11,158

 

 

 

$

9,112

 

 

 

$

12,607

 

 

 

$

10,662

 

 

Billings and other (1)

5,771

 

 

 

4,632

 

 

 

10,209

 

 

 

7,937

 

 

Contribution from contract asset

96

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

170

 

 

 

59

 

 

Revenue recognized over time

(5,948

)

 

 

(4,847

)

 

 

(11,559

)

 

 

(9,491

)

 

Revenue recognized at a point in time

(392

)

 

 

(304

)

 

 

(744

)

 

 

(525

)

 

Unearned revenue from business combinations

382

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

384

 

 

 

69

 

 

Unearned revenue, end of period

$

11,067

 

 

 

$

8,711

 

 

 

$

11,067

 

 

 

$

8,711

 

 

(1) Other includes, for example, the impact of foreign currency translation.

Disaggregation of Revenue

Subscription and Support Revenue by the Company's service offerings

Subscription and support revenues consisted of the following (in millions):

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Sales

$

1,477

 

 

$

1,279

 

 

$

2,865

 

 

$

2,524

 

Service

1,600

 

 

1,303

 

 

3,106

 

 

2,555

 

Platform and Other (1)

1,882

 

 

1,512

 

 

3,629

 

 

2,876

 

Marketing and Commerce

955

 

 

746

 

 

1,850

 

 

1,460

 

 

$

5,914

 

 

$

4,840

 

 

$

11,450

 

 

$

9,415

 

(1) Subscription and support revenues from Tableau and Mulesoft combined represented 42 percent and 41 percent of Platform and Other, for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021, respectively, and 40 percent and 38 percent of Platform and Other, for the three and six months ended July 31, 2020, respectively.

Revenues from the Company's July 21, 2021 acquisition of Slack were not material to the results in the three or six months ended July 31, 2021, and as such are not included in the discussion above.

Total Revenue by Geographic Locations

Revenues by geographical region consisted of the following (in millions):

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Americas

$

4,312

 

 

$

3,596

 

 

$

8,406

 

 

$

6,966

 

Europe

1,416

 

 

1,070

 

 

2,718

 

 

2,104

 

Asia Pacific

612

 

 

485

 

 

1,179

 

 

946

 

 

$

6,340

 

 

$

5,151

 

 

$

12,303

 

 

$

10,016

 

 

Constant Currency Growth Rates

The Company presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how the Company's underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the weighted average exchange rate for the quarter being compared to for growth rate calculations presented, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during that period.

Revenue constant currency growth rates were as follows:

 

Three Months Ended

July 31, 2021

compared to Three Months

Ended July 31, 2020

 

Three Months Ended

April 30, 2021

compared to Three Months

Ended April 30, 2020

 

Three Months Ended

July 31, 2020

compared to Three Months

Ended July 31, 2019

Americas

20%

 

22%

 

28%

Europe

24%

 

17%

 

38%

Asia Pacific

25%

 

17%

 

23%

Total growth

21%

 

20%

 

29%

The Company presents constant currency information for current remaining performance obligation to provide a framework for assessing how the Company's underlying business performed excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present the information, the Company converted the current remaining performance obligation balances in local currencies in previous comparable periods using the United States dollar currency exchange rate as of the most recent balance sheet date.

Current remaining performance obligation constant currency growth rates were as follows:

 

July 31, 2021

compared to

July 31, 2020

 

April 30, 2021

compared to

April 30, 2020

 

July 31, 2020

compared to

July 31, 2019

Total growth

23%

 

20%

 

24%

Supplemental Debt Information

The carrying values of the Company's borrowings were as follows (in millions):

Instrument

 

Date of issuance

 

Maturity date

 

July 31, 2021

 

January 31, 2021

2023 Senior Notes

 

April 2018

 

April 2023

 

$

997

 

 

 

$

996

 

 

Loan assumed on 50 Fremont

 

February 2015

 

June 2023

 

188

 

 

 

 

190

 

 

2024 Senior Notes (2)

 

July 2021

 

July 2024

 

996

 

 

 

 

0

 

 

Slack Convertible Notes (1)

 

July 2021 (1)

 

April 2025

 

1,339

 

 

 

 

0

 

 

2028 Senior Notes

 

April 2018

 

April 2028

 

1,491

 

 

 

 

1,491

 

 

2028 Senior Sustainability Notes (2)

 

July 2021

 

July 2028

 

990

 

 

 

 

0

 

 

2031 Senior Notes (2)

 

July 2021

 

July 2031

 

1,487

 

 

 

 

0

 

 

2041 Senior Notes (2)

 

July 2021

 

July 2041

 

1,233

 

 

 

 

0

 

 

2051 Senior Notes (2)

 

July 2021

 

July 2051

 

1,976

 

 

 

 

0

 

 

2061 Senior Notes (2)

 

July 2021

 

July 2061

 

1,234

 

 

 

 

0

 

 

Total carrying value of debt

 

 

 

 

 

11,931

 

 

 

 

2,677

 

 

Less current portion of debt

 

 

 

 

 

(1,342

)

 

 

 

(4

)

 

Total noncurrent debt

 

 

 

 

 

$

10,589

 

 

 

$

2,673

 

 

(1) In connection with the July 2021 acquisition of Slack, the Company assumed 862,500 outstanding convertible notes (“Slack Convertible Notes”) with an aggregate par value of $863 million and a fair value of $1.3 billion as of the acquisition date. The Slack Convertible Notes are convertible into merger consideration and may be settled into cash, shares or a combination of both cash and shares based on a conversion ratio of 32.2630 units of merger consideration per note. On the date of the acquisition, the Company notified noteholders of their right to convert their notes which, due to the merger, included a conversion premium for notes converted by August 18, 2021. Through August 25, 2021, the Company has received conversion notices for substantially all of the principal balance of the Slack Convertible Notes, which the Company expects to settle in cash in the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021.

(2) In July 2021 the Company issued $8.0 billion of unsecured fixed rate Senior Notes (the “July 2021 Notes”). The proceeds from these debt offerings, net of discounts and debt issuance costs, was $7.9 billion. The net proceeds from the 2028 Senior Sustainability Notes will be allocated to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, one or more new or existing green or social projects that satisfy certain criteria. The remainder of the July 2021 Senior Notes were used to partially fund the cash consideration payable by the Company for the Slack acquisition as well as related fees, costs and expenses.

salesforce.com, inc.

GAAP Results Reconciled to non-GAAP Results

The following table reflects selected GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results.

(in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income from operations

$

332

 

 

$

178

 

 

$

686

 

 

$

38

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles (1)

 

319

 

 

 

284

 

 

 

607

 

 

 

555

 

Stock-based expense (2)

 

640

 

 

 

578

 

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

1,082

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

1,291

 

 

$

1,040

 

 

$

2,497

 

 

$

1,675

 

Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

$

6,340

 

 

$

5,151

 

 

$

12,303

 

 

$

10,016

 

GAAP operating margin (3)

 

5.2

%

 

 

3.5

%

 

 

5.6

%

 

 

0.4

%

Non-GAAP operating margin (3)

 

20.4

%

 

 

20.2

%

 

 

20.3

%

 

 

16.7

%

Non-GAAP net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income

$

535

 

 

$

2,625

 

 

$

1,004

 

 

$

2,724

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles (1)

 

319

 

 

 

284

 

 

 

607

 

 

 

555

 

Stock-based expense (2)

 

640

 

 

 

578

 

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

1,082

 

Income tax effects and adjustments

 

(92

)

 

 

(2,160

)

 

 

(272

)

 

 

(2,393

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

1,402

 

 

$

1,327

 

 

$

2,543

 

 

$

1,968

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net income per share

$

0.56

 

 

$

2.85

 

 

$

1.06

 

 

$

2.96

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles

 

0.34

 

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

0.64

 

 

 

0.60

 

Stock-based expense

 

0.67

 

 

 

0.63

 

 

 

1.27

 

 

 

1.18

 

Income tax effects and adjustments

 

(0.09

)

 

 

(2.34

)

 

 

(0.28

)

 

 

(2.60

)

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$

1.48

 

 

$

1.44

 

 

$

2.69

 

 

$

2.14

 

Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

 

950

 

 

 

922

 

 

 

945

 

 

 

919

 

(1) Amortization of purchased intangibles was as follows:

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Cost of revenues

$

184

 

 

$

166

 

 

$

352

 

 

$

325

 

Marketing and sales

 

135

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

255

 

 

 

230

 

 

$

319

 

 

$

284

 

 

$

607

 

 

$

555

 

(2) Stock-based expense was as follows:

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Cost of revenues

$

95

 

 

$

63

 

 

$

177

 

 

$

115

 

Research and development

 

197

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

370

 

 

 

350

 

Marketing and sales

 

263

 

 

 

253

 

 

 

501

 

 

 

476

 

General and administrative

 

85

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

141

 

 

$

640

 

 

$

578

 

 

$

1,204

 

 

$

1,082

 

(3) GAAP operating margin is the proportion of GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP operating margin is the proportion of non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP income from operations excludes the impact of the amortization of purchased intangibles and stock-based expense.

salesforce.com, inc.

Computation of Basic and Diluted GAAP and non-GAAP Net Income Per Share

(in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

GAAP Basic Net Income Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

535

 

 

 

$

2,625

 

 

 

$

1,004

 

 

 

$

2,724

 

 

Basic net income per share

$

0.57

 

 

 

$

2.90

 

 

 

$

1.08

 

 

 

$

3.02

 

 

Shares used in computing basic net income per share

933

 

 

 

904

 

 

 

927

 

 

 

901

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Non-GAAP Basic Net Income Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

1,402

 

 

 

$

1,327

 

 

 

$

2,543

 

 

 

$

1,968

 

 

Non-GAAP basic net income per share

$

1.50

 

 

 

$

1.47

 

 

 

$

2.74

 

 

 

$

2.18

 

 

Shares used in computing Non-GAAP basic net income per share

933

 

 

 

904

 

 

 

927

 

 

 

901

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

535

 

 

 

$

2,625

 

 

 

$

1,004

 

 

 

$

2,724

 

 

Diluted net income per share

$

0.56

 

 

 

$

2.85

 

 

 

$

1.06

 

 

 

$

2.96

 

 

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share

950

 

 

922

 

 

 

945

 

 

 

919

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

1,402

 

 

 

$

1,327

 

 

 

$

2,543

 

 

 

$

1,968

 

 

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$

1.48

 

 

 

$

1.44

 

 

 

$

2.69

 

 

 

$

2.14

 

 

Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

950

 

 

 

922

 

 

945

 

 

 

919

 

 

 

Supplemental Cash Flow Information

Free cash flow analysis, a non-GAAP measure

(in millions)

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

$

386

 

 

 

$

429

 

 

 

$

3,614

 

 

 

$

2,288

 

 

Capital expenditures (1)

(213

)

 

 

(114

)

 

 

(384

)

 

 

(437

)

 

Free cash flow

$

173

 

 

 

$

315

 

 

 

$

3,230

 

 

 

$

1,851

 

 

(1) Capital expenditures for the six months ended July 31, 2020 includes the Company's purchase of the property located at 450 Mission St. in San Francisco ("450 Mission") in March 2020 for approximately $150 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This press release includes information about non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP tax rates, free cash flow, constant currency revenue and constant currency current remaining performance obligation growth rates (collectively the “non-GAAP financial measures”). These non-GAAP financial measures are measurements of financial performance that are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles and computational methods may differ from those used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating the company’s performance.

The primary purpose of using non-GAAP measures is to provide supplemental information that may prove useful to investors and to enable investors to evaluate the company’s results in the same way management does. Management believes that supplementing GAAP disclosure with non-GAAP disclosure provides investors with a more complete view of the company’s operational performance and allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in the company’s business. Further to the extent that other companies use similar methods in calculating non-GAAP measures, the provision of supplemental non-GAAP information can allow for a comparison of the company’s relative performance against other companies that also report non-GAAP operating results.

Non-GAAP Operating Margin is the proportion of non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP income from operations excludes the impact of the following items: stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share excludes, to the extent applicable, the impact of the following items: stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, and income tax adjustments. These items are excluded because the decisions that give rise to them are not made to increase revenue in a particular period, but instead for the company’s long-term benefit over multiple periods.

Specifically, management is excluding the following items from its non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP earnings per share, as applicable, for the periods presented in the Q2 FY22 financial statements and for its non-GAAP estimates for Q3 and FY22:

  • Stock-Based Expenses: The company’s compensation strategy includes the use of stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees and executives. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders and at long-term employee retention, rather than to motivate or reward operational performance for any particular period. Thus, stock-based compensation expense varies for reasons that are generally unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period.
  • Amortization of Purchased Intangibles: The company views amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company’s research and development efforts, trade names, customer lists and customer relationships, and in some cases, acquired lease intangibles, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense, which is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Although the Company excludes the amortization of purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.
  • Gains on Strategic Investments, net: The company records all fair value adjustments to its equity securities held within the strategic investment portfolio through the statement of operations. As it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses, the company assumes no change to the value of its strategic investment portfolio in its GAAP and non-GAAP estimates for future periods.
  • Income Tax Effects and Adjustments: The company utilizes a fixed long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate in order to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of items such as changes in the tax valuation allowance and tax effects of acquisition-related costs, since each of these can vary in size and frequency. When projecting this long-term rate, the company evaluated a three-year financial projection that excludes the direct impact of the following non-cash items: stock-based expenses and the amortization of purchased intangibles. The projected rate also considers factors including the company’s expected tax structure, its tax positions in various jurisdictions and key legislation in major jurisdictions where the company operates. For fiscal 2021, the company used a projected non-GAAP tax rate of 22.0%. For fiscal 2022, the company uses a projected non-GAAP tax rate of 21.5%, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company’s geographic earnings mix due to acquisition activity, or other changes to the company’s strategy or business operations. The company will re-evaluate its long-term rate as appropriate.

The company defines the non-GAAP measure free cash flow as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures. For this purpose, capital expenditures includes the cash consideration related to the purchase of 450 Mission in March 2020, but does not include our strategic investments.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended July 31, 2021.

